Richard Sherman rips Brandon Staley, urges Chargers to fire HC at halftime following 42-0 deficit vs Raiders

Brandon Staley’s seat got hotter after the Los Angeles Chargers’ uninspired performance during the first half of their Week 15 Thursday Night Football game. They allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to put 42 points on the board while remaining scoreless.

It’s the last thing the team needs after losing Justin Herbert to a season-ending index finger injury that required surgery. However, this disaster had former NFL cornerback and current Thursday Night Football Analyst Richard Sherman calling for Staley’s immediate ouster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Richard Sherman urges Chargers to waste no time in firing Brandon Staley

During the half-time segment of the Raiders-Chargers game, the one-time Super Bowl champion shared with Charissa Thompson, Andrew Whitworth, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tony Gonzalez:

“They should make history. They should fire him at halftime.”

Expand Tweet

Firing an NFL head coach in-game hasn’t happened. However, orchestrating such a showing adds merit to Brandon Staley’s immediate firing. In 30 minutes of action, the Los Angeles Chargers gave up five touchdown catches.

One of those scores was Jakobi Meyers, a former quarterback turned wide receiver, completing a pass to Davante Adams. Meyers received a touchdown catch from Aidan O’Connell, who also found Michael Mayer and Tre Tucker twice in the end zone.

Adding insult to injury, Zamir White and Brandon Bolden each have a rushing touchdown for the home team. Conversely, the Chargers had lost three fumbles in the first half. It wasn’t until the 10:27 mark of the third quarter that they finally scored courtesy of Joshua Palmer’s 79-yard touchdown catch.

Brandon Staley hanging onto his job by a fingernail

It would take a massive uphill climb for Brandon Staley’s team to come out of Las Vegas with a victory. If they don’t, their frustrating season will fall to 5-9. It’s unfortunate, considering the Chargers had modest success in his first two years as head coach.

Staley led Los Angeles’ AFC team to a 9-8 record after taking over from Anthony Lynn. They made the playoffs the following year with a 10-7 record. Unfortunately, they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Wild Card Round encounter despite being up 27-7 at half-time.

Going back to the present, the Week 15 carnage against the Raiders continued when John Jenkins scored a defensive touchdown off a forced fumble by Malcolm Koonce.

Jack Jones also had a 15-yard interception return for a touchdown. Those plays give the Raiders 63 points and plenty of time to match the Miami Dolphins’ 70 points in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos.