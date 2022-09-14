"I thought he would get the ovation" - Richard Sherman claims he was shocked at Seahawks fans for booing Russell Wilson during Broncos debut 

Richard Sherman and Russell Wilson have historically been two players at the center of the Seattle Seahawks' fandom. As such, the star cornerback expected the quarterback to still get respect from the fanbase before the bullets started flying.

Instead, the fans booed. The star cornerback revealed his reaction on the Richard Sherman Podcast:

"I was surprised. I was surprised that they booed him from the beginning. I thought he would get the ovation, they cheer and then boo boo, boo, boo, boo. But they booed from the [start]. So that's different, but it is what it is. But he still threw for 340 [yards]."

What happened to Russell Wilson and the Broncos on Monday Night Football?

Heading into the game, most expected the Broncos to win comfortably. Instead, the team found themselves under fire early on from Geno Smith. He had as good of a half of football as he's had in his entire career.

At the end of the day, he had earned 195 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. He also completed 82.1 percent of his passes.

Robert Griffin III @RGIII When you bring in Russell Wilson, you go for it on that 4th down. That was his moment, at his old home to be special or fail and they put it in the hands of the kicker. The BALL SHOULD HAVE BEEN IN RUSS’s hands. When you bring in Russell Wilson, you go for it on that 4th down. That was his moment, at his old home to be special or fail and they put it in the hands of the kicker. The BALL SHOULD HAVE BEEN IN RUSS’s hands.

Meanwhile, Russell Wilson threw for 340 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. The story of the game, for most part, was the team's struggles in the Redzone.

They reached their opponent's 20-yard line four times and came away with zero touchdowns. Their lone touchdown came on a bomb thrown to Jerry Jeudy.

At the half, the Broncos were down 13-17. In the second half, the Broncos scored one field goal and shut out Geno Smith. However, the game ended with a bit of controversy as the team had the ball for a final drive with Wilson.

At midfield and needing a field goal to win, with a 4th-down with five yards to go, the team settled for the field goal. Brandon McManus attempted a 64-yard field goal to win the game and missed.

The Broncos will attempt to right the ship against the Houston Texans next Sunday on September 18 at 4:25 PM ET.

