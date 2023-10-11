The Dallas Cowboys have been making headlines following their 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. Many thought the game would be more competitive while some thought that the game showed that the Cowboys are 'pretenders' and not 'contenders.'

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who threw for 153 yards and one touchdown got some of the blame for the loss. He had his worst game of the season, posing a quarterback rating of 51.6 in the loss.

This morning, on Undisputed, the panel discussed the Cowboys' struggles with former Super Bowl champion Richard Sherman defending Prescott. As he and host Skip Bayless debated on why the Cowboys were struggling, Sherman told Bayless to stop blaming Prescott for everything.

"I don't think that Dak Prescott is going anywhere, I think he'll be there for another five to six years," Sherman said. "So get used to it and be comfortable. There are mediocre quarterbacks in the National Football League. He is not one of them. I played on a Super Bowl team."

"You only need the quarterback to do enough. Don't throw the game away. We'll handle it from there. What he needs from your defense he's not receiving. Stop blaming everything on Dak," he added.

Sherman does have a point and the Cowboys defense did nothing disruptive to the 49ers offense and allowed 42 points.

Jerry Jones expects Dak Prescott to be the Dallas Cowboys quarterback for 'a long time'

Dak Prescott during Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Prior to the start of the 2023 season, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke to the media about Dak Prescott's future in Dallas.

When discussing a potential Prescott extension in the near future, Jones said on air that he expects Dak to be with the team for a long time.

"Those numbers on those contracts, those types of numbers, especially the big ones, you live with constantly, that's always on your mind," he said. "There's never a time when it goes away because you've got to make the entire thing fit. So it's on the mind on a player decision in the middle of the year. So it's just a fundamental. We expect Dak to be with us a long time."

Prescott was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He's thrown for 26,004 yards, 171 touchdowns, 69 interceptions, and has a regular season record of 64-38.

Moreover, in seven seasons prior to the start of this season, he has led Dallas to the playoffs four times, with a 2-4 postseason record.

