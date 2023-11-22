When Richard Sherman joined Skip Bayless on Undsiputed, it was hailed as a coup by many people. After Shannon Sharpe left the show, FS1 was in dire need of a marquee name to replace him and the former Super Bowl-winning cornerback provided a big-name replacement. With Keyshawn Johnson and Michael Irvin also joining the roll call, it was a blockbuster team.

Since then, they have comported well even though previous tensions between Richard Sherman and Skip Bayless was well known. During his playing days, the former Seattle Seahawks player had clashed with the commentator and many were left wondering how their dynamic would be. They addressed the issue head on on the very first day, confirming there were no lingering bad feelings.

However, based on latest evidence, that might have just been window-dressing to assuage the viewers. Because there looks to be simmering tensions under the surface. It all came to a head during the latest instalment of Undisputed when the panel was debating hip-drop tackles.

As Skip Bayless was speaking, Richard Sherman tried to interject to give his perspective on it. He believed he was in a good position to do so having played the game. However, the long-time host felt that the former NFL player was not letting him finish his train of thought and tried to cut him off. That led to the cornerback retorting that he did not want his co-host to raise his voice and affirmed that he had played the game, whereas his sparring partner had not.

It led to an ugly remark by Skip Bayless that he has been in the media longer than Richard Sherman has been alive. It brought back memories of the former feuding with Shannon Sharpe in recent years, which were also interspersed with rather personal comments about his playing career.

Fans think Richard Sherman might be done with Skip Bayless sooner rather than later

NFL fans looked at the exchanged and came to the conclusion that the pairing on Undisputed is fragile and Richard Sherman will be looking to get out of there in a hurry. Here are some of the best responses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Despite that, fans of the show will hope that this is a small disagreement that will blow over. The whole premise of the production is to create these contrarian moments for wider viewership and this will certainly help in that metric. Also, because there is more than one person on the panel at any time, it might help to calm the dynamic between two individuals who are at odds with each other.