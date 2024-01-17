Mike McCarthy's job hangs in the balance potentially not unlike the position Bill Belichick was in a few weeks ago. Both teams underperformed expectations for the umpteenth year in a row and now with Belichick gone, seemingly no underperforming team is safe from losing their head coach, including the Cowboys head coach.

There hasn't been an announcement about McCarthy's job yet, which has set off red flags for Richard Sherman. Here's how he put it on Wednesday's edition of "Undisputed":

"There's a reason why people move extremely quickly in these situations. That's why it's always the Black Monday after a team loses. First off, you're doing your current staff a bit of a favor by giving them a chance to get out in open market and try to find jobs."

He continued, claiming that Jerry Jones' delayed decision is holding back the team from finding the best replacement they can:

"By holding them hostage and playing this game, you're limiting their chances, people are filling staffs, so Jerry is playing a dangerous game. So the longer you wait, the more chances you have of losing the coaches that you want."

The Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and other teams looking for a replacement have already reached out to at least half a dozen potential fits.

Quite soon, some of those nibbles will turn to bites. Whether it's the Los Angeles Chargers potentially hiring Jim Harbaugh or the Falcons potentially hiring Bill Belichick, the top dogs on the market won't stick around for long.

Mike McCarthy leaves Jerry Jones with massive quandary

Jerry Jones at Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

Black Monday, the NFL Draft and Free Agency are the three Super Bowl moments for general managers around the NFL. In some years, these dates play a bigger role than others, but decisions made in mid January, early March and late April can change the arc of teams for years to come.

With every passing day, competing teams come closer to nabbing the big fish. With Mike McCarthy still on staff, the Dallas Cowboys will have some catching up to do if they elect to move on. On the other hand, dragging their feet over the next couple of weeks without a move would effectively force them to stick with Mike McCarthy.

However, it's a delicate balance, as seemingly the last thing the Cowboys want to do is let Mike McCarthy go and then miss out on the best option. One could argue that while Jones hasn't made any public announcements, he has reason to reach out covertly to some of the top candidates to feel out interest while keeping McCarthy and the public in the dark.

The Dallas Cowboys, despite postseason struggles, have managed to claw their way into relevancy with explosive seasons on a regular basis with Dak Prescott. It is a situation many franchises would gladly trade their situation for. However, getting the wrong coach could cause a steep decline for the team. Will Jerry Jones make the right decision?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Undisputed" and H/T Sportskeeda.