The Dallas Cowboys are one of the most criticized teams in the league. After they got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers 42-10 in primetime, the Cowboys were blasted by pundits and fans alike.

Linebacker Micah Parsons called out Cowboys hater on his podcast, "The Edge with Micah Parsons." This caused former NFL cornerback and Undisputed co-host Richard Sherman to call Parsons out and explain why the Cowboys have been getting blasted.

"I got a problem with it. If Micah doesn't want to get bashed by the media," Sherman said. "I got a very simple solution for your brother, don't get beat by 32 on prime time. If you win that game or if you lose that game by seven, nobody really bashed you. Your defense gave up 42, Dak Prescott threw 3 interceptions."

"The criticism was necessary and warranted. I apologize, Micah Parsons, we did not have positive things to say about your 42 to 10 loss and then your other loss was also by double digits to a team that's only won one game this season," he added.

These were the comments Parsons made when saying he was tired of the national media talking bad about his team and quarterback, Dak Prescott.

“So why is it that we are just scrubs and nobodies that don’t deserve to be on the field and we’re just all talk, but there’s a 100 excuses for these other teams?” Parsons said. “If y’all just want to hate Cowboys nation, just say y’all hate Cowboys nation.

“I’m tired of people trashing my quarterback, I’m tired of people trashing my team and that’s why I had nothing to say to the media this week.”

Dallas Cowboys' 2023 season

Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy, during Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers

Heading into Week 6 of the 2023 season, the Dallas Cowboys have a 4-2 record. They started the season off with two dominant victories over the two New York teams. They outscored the Jets and the Giants by a combined score of 70-10.

In Week 3, they hit a wall when they were upset by the 0-2 Arizona Cardinals, 28-16. They earned another dominant victory the following week defeating the New England Patriots, 38-3.

They suffered their second loss of the season when they were embarrassed by the 49ers, 42-10. This past week, they earned a much-needed close victory against the Los Angeles Chargers 20-17.

The Cowboys are one game behind the 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East division and with it being this early in the season, they could have a chance to win the division.

