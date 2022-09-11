"It has to be something nuclear in that locker room" - Richard Sherman delves deeper into how Jimmy Garoppolo staying on 49ers could impact franchise in 2022 NFL season

This offseason, the San Franciso 49ers committed to second-year quarterback Trey Lance for their future. In that moment, they effectively moved on from their former starter, Jimmy Garoppolo.

After electing to roll out with Lance, Garoppolo was expected to be traded or released from the team. After not finding a successful trade partner, the 49ers and Garoppolo agreed on a deal worth $6.5 million, fully guaranteed. He is now expected to be Lance's backup.

The 49ers drafted Lance with the third-overall pick in last year's draft. They traded up with Miami, sending them 2021, 2022 and 2023 first-round picks. With so much invested in the young quarterback, it is understandable that they want to move forward with him under center.

Former teammate of Garoppolo, Richard Sherman, spoke about the quarterback situation in San Francisco. He thinks something big has to be going on in the locker room with Garoppolo back.

Here's what he said:

"It has to it has to be something nuclear in that locker room... That is a character high locker room and high character individuals. And Jimmy Garoppolo was a high character individual. "

Sherman added that even throughout the process, Garoppolo remained professional:

"He showed that throughout this entire process. He didn't beat it. He didn't say a word. He went about his business. You know, he let the rumors swirl. He let people speculate. He just did his work. Whatever he has to do. Hey, they're going to train me. Hey, I'm going to get my work off to the side other than distract them because I care about my teammates."

Clearly, Sherman has some appreciation for Jimmy Garoppolo, who has truly shown a touch of class during the proceedings.

The San Francisco 49ers will open their season against the Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers v Houston Texans

NFL Sunday is back, and for the San Francisco 49ers, they will be on the road against the Chicago Bears at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. This will be Lance's third career start and it comes against another second-year quarterback in Justin Fields.

In his career thus far, Lance is 1-1 as a starter, playing in a total of six6 games last season. He has recorded 603 passing yards and has completed 57.7 % of passes for five touchdowns. He has also recorded 168 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Comp update: Jimmy Garoppolo’s one-year restructured deal is worth $6.5 million in base, fully guaranteed, per sources. He has another total of $500k in roster bonuses. He also has playtime bonuses that can boost it another nearly $9M. So, one year, $7M, up to just shy of $16M. Comp update: Jimmy Garoppolo’s one-year restructured deal is worth $6.5 million in base, fully guaranteed, per sources. He has another total of $500k in roster bonuses. He also has playtime bonuses that can boost it another nearly $9M. So, one year, $7M, up to just shy of $16M.

Week 1 will mark the start of Lance's journey as the franchise quarterback in San Francisco. We will see how he gets on when they take the field against the Chicago Bears.

