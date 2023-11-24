Richard Sherman, Trevon Diggs make case for Cowboys’ DaRon Bland to win DPOY in record-breaking campaign

Is DaRon Bland the next great Dallas Cowboys cornerback?

The sophomore was not supposed to be a key piece when 2023 began, sitting behind two-time Pro Bowler Trevon Diggs and trade acquisition Stephon Gilmore. But when the former suffered a season-ending ACL tear during drills, Bland was suddenly thrust into the spotlight, and he has thrived since.

On Thanksgiving, Bland made history by intercepting Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell and returning it to the endzone for a touchdown. It was his fifth of 2023, breaking the single-season record long shared by three other players.

After the game, Diggs and former star/current Amazon Prime analyst Richard Sherman lobbied for him to be named the Defensive Player of the Year:

What DaRon Bland, other Cowboys figures said about his historic night

The DaRon Bland era can now be said to have finally commenced if his demeanor after the game is any indication. After the game, he said (via NBC Sports):

“Actually, I wanted to show my teammates my return skills. That’s what they said, ‘We’ve seen a lot of pick-6s, we got to see one with return skills'. Hopefully, I showed them.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott, meanwhile, said that he had memories of a certain former player when he saw the cornerback run to the endzone.

"Michael Vick-style, made them collide and then just went to the end zone. Hell of a player," Prescott said (via GulfLive.com).

Head coach Mike McCarthy could only marvel at the accomplishment. He said (via GulfLive.com):

“Obviously it was NFL history, but his reaction when he came into the locker room - I think it tells you it speaks volumes about how people feel about him as a man. But man, he sees it, he gets it. I mean the return was as good as I’ve seen.”

Even owner-general manager Jerry Jones was elated. He said (via GulfLive.com):

"The genuine love and cheer that I saw them congratulating it and enjoying it with him, it meant something to everybody in that room. And, of course, he’s just Mr. Humble."

"He’s playing really sound football back there, but it would’ve been beyond our expectation or dream that we could have him step up the way he has. And it’s inspirational, frankly just like [linebacker Micah Parsons]."

According to USA Today, DaRon Bland now has more touchdowns than 15 top NFL receivers, including Davante Adams, Justin Jefferson, and Odell Beckham Jr.