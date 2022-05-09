"It's hard for me to trust a QB who wears gloves" - Richard Sherman voices doubt over Kenny Pickett due to hand size 

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th overall pick in one of the more wholesome selections of the NFL draft. Pickett played college football in Pittsburgh and won't even have to go to a new building for work every day.

However, Pickett's hand-size measurements are still a cause for concern for many NFL insiders and analysts. One individual who's also concerned over Pickett's ability to succeed with his unfavorable measurements is Richard Sherman.

Sherman spoke on The Richard Sherman Podcast last week and voided doubt. Pickett wears gloves that help him better grip the ball, but Sherman still has his uncertainty. Sherman said:

“Do I think he’s the quarterback of the future? I don’t know. It’s hard for me to trust a quarterback who wears gloves all the time. It’s just different. It’s just different. I just have a hard time with it, but he swings it. He’s effective. We’ll see how effective he is. And Pittsburgh, they do a great job of development. They haven’t had another quarterback under center starting consistently since Ben Roethlisberger and I mean, Ben’s been there for years and that, so that’ll be interesting.”

Kenny Pickett's hand size will always be a tangible physical trait people critique. Despite throwing for 42 touchdowns and over 4,319 yards in 2021, Pickett will have a lot of skeptics. Replacing Ben Roethlisberger doesn't exactly give him small shoes to fill either.

However, everyone is sold on Kenny Pickett's hand size being his downfall. NBC Sports insider Chris Simms went to bat for the former Pitt Panther and thinks his familiarity with wearing the gloves will aid him in his rookie season.

Kenny Pickett has high expectations entering his rookie season

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett

Nobody ever wants to be the guy who has to replace one of the most successful legends in a franchise's history. But that's the expectation placed upon Pickett, who has surpassed Drake London as the odds-on favorite to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Although Pickett feels like a shoo-in to be the Steelers' Week One starter, it's not guaranteed. The Steelers have two quarterbacks Pickett will compete with in training camp for the starting job.

Mitch Trubisky signed a two-year contract this offseason in the hopes of being Roethlisberger's successor. Mason Rudolph is still on the roster too. Mike Tomlin has said all three have an equal chance as of now.

Kenny Pickett was regarded as the most pro-ready quarterback in this year's draft due to playing five seasons of college and being the oldest and most mature prospect.

If he's able to win the starting gig, the front office and Tomlin will have to feel great about their decision to take Pickett when they did in the first round, regardless of how big or small his hands are.

