Tyreek Hill stated on the March 5 episode of “The Pivot” podcast that he couldn’t vibe with hip-hop artist and producer Rick Ross anymore.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver’s beef stemmed from how the rapper behaved when Hill’s $6.9 million mansion was on fire.

Rick Ross – born William Leonard Roberts II – captured the incident during a live stream while waiting for his WingStop order. The “Hustlin” artist also gave the restaurant a shoutout.

As Hill shared with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor:

“Rick Ross, bruh, I can’t vibe with you now. I can’t f**k with you no more … Rick Ross, man, like you ain’t even come over. You had the audacity to talk to a fireman instead of—you got my number, bruh.”

“You get on Twitter, posting me all over Twitter. Like after what me and my family went through. You supposed to be the neighbor, the neighborhood hero!"

This rant had Ross responding to all of Tyreek Hill’s accusations. Regarding the talking to a fireman, the Maybach Music Group founder said:

“On another note, I just don’t like the way the fire department dealt with the fire. They let the house smoke 45 mins. Once the fire burnt through the ceiling, it was 15 firetrucks on the street. Only one was spraying water into the ceiling. The fire burned for another hour.”

Likewise, Rick Ross claimed that it wasn’t him who publicized the fire, saying:

“And let’s not act that I put a mirror to this fire to the world. It was five helicopters circling over your crib and my crib. I didn’t post you and your girl outside.”

As for Tyreek Hill alleging him of posting them on X (formerly Twitter), the multi-platinum musician responded:

“I didn’t post mom. None of that. Shit was everywhere, homie. But I was on your podcast before. I always f**k with you. Now come on my podcast, it only makes sense.”

Rick Ross doesn’t want a feud with Tyreek Hill

While the nine-time Grammy Award nominee answered all of Tyreek Hill’s allegations, he doesn’t want ill will with the wideout. Rick Ross said:

“I wasn’t picking on you, homie. I wasn’t picking on you at all. First of all I’m assuming you’re All-Pro wealthy with great home owners’ insurance. Who gonna go get new porcelain floors, marble walls, pillars... More importantly, your beautiful mother and your family were straight.”

As neighbors in the highly exclusive Southwest Ranches near Miami, Florida, the best way forward for the NFL Pro Bowler and the rapper is to patch things up.