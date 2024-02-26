Ryan Clark ESPN contract: How much will ex-Steelers safety earn with new deal?

According to reports, Ryan Clark and ESPN are putting the finishing touches to a $2 million-a-year contract renewal. The former Pittsburgh Steelers safety is one of ESPN's most popular analysts, and he's about to sign a contract that'll make him one of the best-paid ones as well.

Clark first joined ESPN in 2015 and since joining the network, Clark has been featured on "Get Up," "NFL Live," "SportsCenter," and "First Take." Furthermore, the one-time Super Bowl champion has won an Emmy Award for “Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst.”

Aside from his work with ESPN, Clark has undertaken successful ventures such as The Pivot and Inside the NFL.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ryan Clark's Net Worth

Ryan Clark's net worth fluctuates from site to site, ranging from $6-12 million. The retired NFL star has kept busy since his retirement, and he has carved out a nice niche for himself as a sought-after broadcaster.

Clark is best known for appearing on ESPN's biggest NFL show, "Inside the NFL," and his podcast, "The Pivot." Clark's new contract with the "worldwide leader in sports" should add another layer to his net worth in the coming years.

Expand Tweet

Ryan Clark's career earnings

According to Spotrac, Clark earned $23,591,987 in his 13-year NFL career. The Louisiana State University icon came into the league as an undrafted free agent but later carved out for himself a stellar Pro Bowl-caliber career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Washington Redskins.

Clark spent eight seasons with the Steelers and helped them win a Super Bowl title. Clark earned $21 million during his eight-year spell in Pittsburgh. He also earned $525,000 during his two-year stint with the New York Giants and $2.066 million for a three-year run with the Washington Redskins.

Clark retired from the NFL after the 2014 season and soon took his talents to the booth. These days, he's a popular broadcaster and one of the more prominent faces in NFL media.