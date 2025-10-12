  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Rico Dowdle drops cold 4-word message after posting 239 yards against his former Cowboys team

Rico Dowdle drops cold 4-word message after posting 239 yards against his former Cowboys team

By Nishant
Published Oct 12, 2025 21:50 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (image credit: IMAGN)

Rico Dowdle dominated his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 6. The Carolina Panthers running back carried his form from last week's game and had a strong performance at Bank of America Stadium. The Cowboys did not offer him an extension despite his 235 receptions for 1,079 yards last season, and he had his revenge on Sunday.

Ad

Dowdle recorded 30 carries for 183 yards, along with four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown. He shared a four-word reaction while addressing the media after the win.

"They wasn’t buckled up," Dowdle said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The running back issued a warning for his former team ahead of the game and his response was in context to that.

"Oh for sure," Dowdle said. "They got to buckle up. I think they know for sure. I been there five years, they didn't keep me there for five years for no reason. I look forward to playing those guys next week and we'll get to it ... when we get there."
Ad

Dowdle's 36-yard catch-and-run gave Carolina a 20-17 lead, helping the team secure the 30-27 victory.

There was no stopping Dowdle on Sunday as he ripped through Dallas' defense. He spearheaded the offense in Chuba Hubbard's absence and was a crucial weapon for Bryce Young.

Rico Dowdle leads the Panthers to back-to-back wins

Rico Dowdle played a key role in the Panthers' Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins. He posted a career-high 206 yards and scored a touchdown in the 27-24 win over Tua Tagovailoa and Co. Dowdle matched his career-high two rushing touchdowns and hopes to set a higher mark.

Ad

Dowdle's first rushing touchdown for Carolina came in the Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. It was the Panthers' first win of the season. After the team dropped to 1-3, the running back has played a key role in its return to winning ways.

The Panthers will be on the road in Week 7 and will face the winless New York Jets. Dowdle and the Panthers will look to carry the momentum and make it three consecutive victories.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications