Rico Dowdle drops cold 4-word message after posting 239 yards against his former Cowboys team

Rico Dowdle dominated his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 6. The Carolina Panthers running back carried his form from last week's game and had a strong performance at Bank of America Stadium. The Cowboys did not offer him an extension despite his 235 receptions for 1,079 yards last season, and he had his revenge on Sunday.Dowdle recorded 30 carries for 183 yards, along with four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown. He shared a four-word reaction while addressing the media after the win.&quot;They wasn’t buckled up,&quot; Dowdle said.The running back issued a warning for his former team ahead of the game and his response was in context to that.&quot;Oh for sure,&quot; Dowdle said. &quot;They got to buckle up. I think they know for sure. I been there five years, they didn't keep me there for five years for no reason. I look forward to playing those guys next week and we'll get to it ... when we get there.&quot;Dowdle's 36-yard catch-and-run gave Carolina a 20-17 lead, helping the team secure the 30-27 victory.There was no stopping Dowdle on Sunday as he ripped through Dallas' defense. He spearheaded the offense in Chuba Hubbard's absence and was a crucial weapon for Bryce Young.Rico Dowdle leads the Panthers to back-to-back winsRico Dowdle played a key role in the Panthers' Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins. He posted a career-high 206 yards and scored a touchdown in the 27-24 win over Tua Tagovailoa and Co. Dowdle matched his career-high two rushing touchdowns and hopes to set a higher mark.Dowdle's first rushing touchdown for Carolina came in the Week 3 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. It was the Panthers' first win of the season. After the team dropped to 1-3, the running back has played a key role in its return to winning ways.The Panthers will be on the road in Week 7 and will face the winless New York Jets. Dowdle and the Panthers will look to carry the momentum and make it three consecutive victories.