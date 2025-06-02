"Ridiculous way of doing business" - Mike Florio rips into Jerry Jones as Micah Parsons’ OTA absence exposes Cowboys' contract chaos

The Dallas Cowboys are involved in a mega deal discussion as the franchise is negotiating a contract extension for Micah Parsons, but no deal has been signed yet.

Parsons skipped the second week of OTAs as he added pressure on the team to work on an extension. Participation in OTAs is voluntary; however, his absence is seemingly a message to the team regarding his new deal.

In 2024, Dallas waited until near the start of the season to hand out new contracts for CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. This season, with an obvious extension for the defender on the cards, the are taking longer than expected to put pen to paper.

NFL analyst Mike Florio is unhappy with the team. Apart from Parsons losing valuable practice time for the season, Florio thinks dragging the situation for long is a pattern that does not help anyone:

“The Cowboys continue to misplay the situation,” Florio wrote. “They drag their feet. And the price goes up. And the player is less prepared when it's time to go play games that count. It's a ridiculous way of doing business. But the Cowboys keep repeating the pattern.

"It became obvious last year, when the Cowboys were on the front end of (again) waiting too long and then paying too much for receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. Cowboys management is clueless when it comes to managing young talent."

Stephen Jones says Parsons' contract negotiations remain "a work in progress"

Jerry Jones' son and EVP of the team, Stephen Jones, appeared at Mad Dog Radio and shed light on the situation:

“I've never been one to crystal ball when contracts get done. That's just a work in progress. But obviously our goal is to, and we have visited at times with Micah, and our goal is to get him here. And I think Micah wants to be a Cowboy, and we want him to be a Cowboy long term.”

The contract is likely to make the defender the highest-paid edge in the league, surpassing Myles Garrett. It remains to be seen, however, if Parsons will reach the $45 million mark.

