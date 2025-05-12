Riley Leonard hails girlfriend Molly Walding as the "GOAT" as she completes graduation from Auburn University

Riley Leonard's girlfriend, Molly Walding, earned her degree in Public Relations from Auburn University on Monday. The Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback, who attended the event, posted a sneak peek of Walding during the ceremony.

Ad

Walding walked proudly while holding a diploma folder in her hand. She was dressed in traditional graduation attire of a black gown, black mortarboard cap and several honor cords around her neck.

Riley added a "GOAT" emoji in the caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Source: (Via Instagram/ @Rile.JLeonard)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Walding also shared photos from her graduation.

Ad

Trending

"To be so for real.. graduation is sad.. so I’m coping by posting on Instagram🥲," Walding wrote.

Ad

Leonard and Walding met in high school at Fairhope, Alabama, and started dating around 2017.

In a December 2019 post, Walding claimed that she has "been dating" her "biggest crush for two years now."

Ad

The couple attended their prom night in March 2020.

Ad

In December 2020, they celebrated their third anniversary.

"Happy 3!!!! Like if you think we can make it 4 more being 500 miles apart," Molly captioned.

Ad

After high school, Leonard played for Duke and Notre Dame, while Walding studied at Auburn.

Ad

When Leonard was drafted by Indianapolis at No. 189 on April 26, Walding celebrated by calling herself the “newest Colts fan.”

Riley Leonard's GF Molly Walding has a request for the Colts

On Thursday, Molly Walding shared an emotional plea to the Colts as her boyfriend, Riley Leonard, left for Indianapolis to begin OTAs.

She posted a heartfelt Instagram story, featuring Leonard dressed in a black hoodie, pants and a green cap, carrying his suitcase.

Ad

“And he’s off!!!!! Indianapolis take care of him!” Walding captioned.

The Colts drafted Leonard in the sixth round after his lone season at Notre Dame.

Now that he is attending the Colts' rookie camp, Leonard had great things to say about tight end Tyler Warren after their first practice together. He connected with Warren, who was a first-round pick by Indianapolis, and said that he is the kind of player quarterbacks love to throw to.

Leonard added that he’s seen Warren's skills firsthand, remembering when their college teams faced in the playoffs. Leonard’s Fighting Irish beat Warren’s Penn State Nittany Lions in the Orange Bowl 27-24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.