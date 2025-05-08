Riley Leonard's girlfriend Molly Walding drops 3-word message ahead of graduation day

Riley Leonard's girlfriend, Molly Walding, has actively been sharing the pictures and videos of her college life and friends as she is preparing for graduation day. She is heading to complete her degree in Public Relations from Auburn University.

On Wednesday, taking to her Instagram account, Molly Walding posted an adorable picture with her friends. She posed with four girls, all with smiles on their faces. They donned light-colored matching jackets while walking on the streets, giggling.

Sharing the picture, Walding had a three-word emotional message that says:

"I'll miss that!"

Still from Riley Leonard's girlfriend Molly Walding's Instagram story/@molly.walding

Along with that, she posted another snap with her friend Madelyn Levy. She posted a selfie with a caption:

"Last Tuesday hang yesterday with @madelynlevy"

Still from Riley Leonard's girlfriend Molly Walding's Instagram story/@molly.walding

However, this is not the first time Molly Walding has provided a glimpse of her college life on her social media handle. She boasts around 15.2k followers on Instagram and often shares pictures with friends and also with her boyfriend, who is now gearing up to make his NFL debut.

Molly Walding joins the Colts fandom after Riley Leonard’s NFL selection

Following his amazing season with Notre Dame in 2024, Riley Leonard was selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was the Indianapolis Colts’ pick in the sixth Round.

On Apr. 27, Molly Walding shared a beautiful picture with her boyfriend, cheering for him on his selection. She called herself a "newest" fan of the Colts in the caption of the post.

"Newest @colts fan!!!!!!!!💙🤍"

Meanwhile, in the picture, Molly Walding is seen hugging her beau in a stylish white top, pairing it with jean shorts, while the newly selected NFL QB wore a blue T-shirt and the cap of the Indianapolis Colts.

People are excited to see Riley Leonard playing in the NFL and even former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers talked about the 22-year-old following his selection.

"The thing about Riley, he’s going to do all those things right,” Rivers said.(via Colts.com). “He’s going to be there early. He’s going to end up being an asset to the whole quarterback room in terms of preparing the starter for the season, all while he’s getting himself better. It’ll be a good working environment for Riley and Shane and that offensive staff — I know a handful of those guys as well — they’ll do a heck of a job.”

Coming from a successful season with Notre Dame in college, people have high expectations for him in the NFL. In his 2024 season, Leonard threw for 2,861 yards in passing with 21 TDs and eight interceptions.

