Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard acknowledged his girlfriend Molly Walding’s college graduation with a short message on Wednesday. Walding posted a series of photos on Instagram after completing her degree at Auburn University. Wearing a white dress and posing with fellow graduates, she wrote in her caption,

“It’s easy to say why I chose Auburn, but it’s even easier to say why I love it. War Eagle!!!!”

Leonard reshared the post on his Instagram story, adding the two-word caption:

“Yes ma’am.”

Riley Leonard sends 2-word message as girlfriend Molly Walding graduates from Auburn University, Instagram

Per sources, Riley Leonard and Molly Walding have been in a long-distance relationship since 2021. That’s when they started college in different states. Leonard played football at Duke and later moved to Notre Dame in 2023. Walding went to Auburn University to study public relations.

They both grew up in Fairhope, Alabama, and started dating in high school back in 2017. In 2022, Walding shared a TikTok showing their relationship timeline. It ended with an old photo of them as teenagers.

At Auburn, Walding got involved on campus. In 2024, she ran for Miss Homecoming, with her campaign focused on helping students with disabilities. This was personal for her — she had cholesteatoma, a serious ear condition, since fifth grade. Leonard’s girlfriend reportedly had ten surgeries and lost half of her hearing.

Walding also wrote about her hometown and school life on her website. She said Fairhope was one of her “favorite places.” In school, she joined groups like the National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America. These helped shape her interest in public relations.

Molly Walding shared joyful moment with Riley Leonard after Notre Dame’s Orange Bowl win

Back in January, following a close win over Penn State in the Orange Bowl, Riley Leonard received support from his girlfriend, Molly Walding, who shared a celebratory photo on Instagram stories after the game. She shared an on-field selfie with Leonard and wrote:

“I’M GIDDY! Turning dreams into reality!!!!!!!”

Molly Walding shared joyful moment with Riley Leonard after Notre Dame’s Orange Bowl win, Instagram

The wide receiver helped Notre Dame secure a 27–24 win with a final-minute drive, ending in a game-winning field goal. He finished with 223 passing yards, one TD, two interceptions and added 35 rushing yards with a rushing score.

Walding, who’s supported Leonard throughout the season, also attended the title game on Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

