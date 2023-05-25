Riley Patterson college stats: Kicking stats compared with Justin Tucker

Kicker Riley Patterson made NFL news today as he was traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Detroit Lions. After it was announced that he was released by the Jaguars, sources confirmed that the two parties had a deal in place that sent the Jaguars a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick.

Patterson will be entering his third season in the league and his second season with the Detroit Lions this upcoming season. After bouncing around from the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots' practice squad, Patterson found himself a home in Detroit mid-season.

On November 16th, 2021, the Lions signed him to their practice squad. As an undrafted rookie, he made 13 out of 14 field goal attempts and converted all 16 extra-point attempts. He earned Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 15 as he went three-for-three in field goal attempts and all three extra points.

Before the start of the 2022 season, he was cut by the Lions. He started in all 17 games for the Jaguars this past season.

He made 30 out of 35 field goal attempts (85.7%) and 36 out of 37 extra point attempts (97.3%.)

Perhaps Riley Patterson's most memorable moment in the NFL thus far came when he hit the game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wildcard round, to complete the Jaguars' historic 27-point comeback.

Comparing Riley Patterson's college stats to Justin Tucker's

Justin Tucker during Texas v Texas A&M

Before making a name for himself in the NFL, Riley Patterson had himself a career in college at the University of Memphis. Riley Patterson played all four seasons and excelled. He completed 64 out of 83 field goal attempts (77.1%) and made 36 out of 37 extra point attempts (97.3%.)

Patterson is just starting to make a name for himself in the NFL. He is looking to have a big third year, becoming one of the best kickers in the league.

Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is currently viewed as the best kicker in the NFL. He's been named to eight All-Pro selections, five Pro Bowls, and has the record for the longest field goal in NFL history (66 yards.) He also has the best career field goal percentage (90.52%.)

Tucker also excelled in college at the University of Texas. He was used as both punter and kicker in college but didn't start kicking until his junior season. He converted all 71 extra-point attempts and hit 40 out of 48 field goals while scoring 191 career points.

