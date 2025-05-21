"RIP to their Super Bowl dreams" - NFL fans react to Bills being featured on "Hard Knocks" for 2025 season

The Buffalo Bills received big news on Wednesday as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced they would feature in one of the most exciting media projects in the league. Multiple reports shared that Goodell named the Bills the team that will participate in HBO's docu-series "Hard Knocks" during training camp.

Ad

Buffalo will be the second consecutive team from New York to be featured on the offseason edition of the docu-series after the Giants were the subject of the project last season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It didn't take long for fans to react to the news, with some highlighting that every team that has appeared on the documentary has failed to make it to the Super Bowl.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"RIP to their Super Bowl dreams. No team that’s been on hard knocks has even reached the Super Bowl," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Well, no Super Bowl for them now," another fan wrote.

"Remember no one in hard knocks made or won the SB," a fan said.

Others criticized the selection, saying that the Bills are irrelevant to the rest of the NFL.

"Why are we being forced to watch this team?!" one fan posted.

"Why is the NFL pushing the bills on us man, yall gave out a Mickey mvp now this," another fan commented.

Ad

"I thought you had to be a non playoff team?" a fan said.

After another painful loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, the Bills are preparing for a new NFL season. They still hope to win it all, especially after Josh Allen secured his first MVP award in the last campaign.

The competition will be harder now, but Buffalo is confident they have the right pieces to go against anybody in the league.

Ad

But first, they still need to answer some questions, especially regarding James Cook's future with the team.

James Cook reacts to Derrick Henry's new Ravens contract amid Bills drama

James Cook is one of the few NFL stars yet to sign a new deal this offseason, probably alongside Micah Parsons and Trey Hendrickson. The running back made it clear he wanted to get $15 million per season, which would put him among the highest-paid in his position.

Ad

General manager Brandon Beane closed the door on a potential extension this offseason, which didn't sit well with Cook.

After Derrick Henry signed a two-year, $15 million extension with the Ravens, Cook reacted to the news with a one-word message on X.

"Congrats!" Cook tweeted on May 15.

Expand Tweet

This is the type of deal he's looking for, and if no agreement is made entering the 2025 season, the standoff could make numbers for "Hard Knocks."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.