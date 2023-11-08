It is no secret that Aaron Rodgers is eyeing a return to play again this season. He suffered an Achilles injury on the first drive of the season and has been working hard to get healthy ever since then.

While it was assumed that the New York Jets quarterback would miss the entire season, his unorthodox ways of recovery have provided him a path to play this season.

Ahead of the Jets' Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Rodgers was seen throwing deep passes on three-step dropbacks. It showed that the four-time NFL MVP is on pace for a remarkable recovery, but Rob Gronkowski thinks that Rodgers should not play this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what he said on the Up and Adams Show:

"It is impressive what he's doing right there. That's when you know he's gonna be back and he's gonna have a great year. This year will be too soon, and the Jets aren't going to the playoffs, so why risk it?"

"I think it'll just be safe for him to come out next year. Maybe he can do it this year, but just to be safe. He'll be fully ready to go next year."

After the 27-6 loss to the Chargers in Week 9, the New York Jets are 4-4 on the season. If they lose this week against the Las Vegas Raiders, the road to the playoffs becomes extremely tough for them. On the basis of this, Gronkowski doesn't want Aaron Rodgers to risk his long-term health.

Expand Tweet

Jets have often looked bad without Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers: Los Angeles Chargers v New York Jets

After Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Jets, there was belief in the city, and the team was seen as a Super Bowl contender. All of those hopes were dashed, however, when he was injured in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

Zach Wilson took his place, but aside from a few flashes, he has been mediocre. In eight games this season, Wilson has thrown for 1,600 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions, with a passer rating of 75.4 and a completion percentage of just 59.9.

It is widely assumed that the team would have been in a better situation with a quarterback like Carson Wentz or Jameis Winston instead of Wilson. But head coach Robert Saleh decided to keep faith in the young quarterback.

Even if Rodgers returns to play this season, it might be a little too late. At the end of the season, questions will be asked about the franchise's decision to not add another quarterback as they are likely to miss the playoffs.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Up and Adams Show and H/T Sportskeeda.