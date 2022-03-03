Rob Gronkowski to the Bills? NFL insider surprised team hasn't moved for TE yet

Rob Gronkowski was retired at one point. However, just a few years later, the tight end has added another ring to his collection and is looking at potentially going to his third team. One NFL analyst is shocked that the Buffalo Bills have not made a run at one of the faces of the team that pulverized them for a decade.

Speaking recently on Get Up!, NFL analyst Dan Graziano expressed surprise that the tight end hasn't said anything about going to the Bills.

"Yeah, well-targeted moves right like you're thinking about what the Rams did and this would be in keeping with that, it would be a Von Miller kind of move and Odell Beckham kind of move, right? We're already good. We're good enough to make the Super Bowl and win it, we believe, but here's a guy that can add something that a regular old tight end can't," Graziano said.

"I'm a little surprised Mike Tannenbaum didn't use one of his favorite terms. Now. There are a number of different ways in which Rob Gronkowski can make a team better and I think if you're Buffalo, they've thought about this for a long time there because of his local connection because of how much he is absolutely destroyed them over the years as a member of the New England Patriots," Graziano added.

"So this is not a new idea for Buffalo, but it is a fun one," Graziano finished.

Can Rob Gronkowski get back to his prime?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The former Patriots tight end is becoming one of the biggest names of the free agency period. Despite entering his mid-30s, he is picking up the pace. In 2018 and 2020, Gronk averaged about 600 yards per season. In 2021, he earned 802 yards and six touchdowns. In his prime, he earned more than 1,050 yards in three out of four seasons.

Could the tight end return to those days in his mid 30s? Conventional wisdom would suggest that most skill position players have one peak. However, Gronkowski is one of the greats of the position. If there is a tight end that can have a true resurgence, it is him.

Bradley Gelber @BradleyGelber #Bills interest in Gronk makes total sense for both sides. They were interested in him last year. Provides a veteran they can pair with Knox. And with Brady retired, Josh Allen is a pretty damn good option B. If Tre White can get over the incident so can #Bills Mafia. #Bills interest in Gronk makes total sense for both sides. They were interested in him last year. Provides a veteran they can pair with Knox. And with Brady retired, Josh Allen is a pretty damn good option B. If Tre White can get over the incident so can #BillsMafia.

Travis Kelce will also be turning 33 years old this season. He hasn't missed a 1,000-yard season since 2015. If Kelce can maintain more than 1,000 yards per season, so should Gronk. Of course, these are two different players and Kelce is objectively better than Gronkowski. However, Brady proved that he could extend what was possible.

Can Gronkowski do the same as his former teammate?

