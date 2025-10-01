  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Rob Gronkowski calls Brock Bowers history as Tyler Warren steals the spotlight amid better TE debate

Rob Gronkowski calls Brock Bowers history as Tyler Warren steals the spotlight amid better TE debate

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 01, 2025 23:40 GMT
Rob Gronkowski compares Brock Bowers and Tyler Warren - via Getty/CMS
Rob Gronkowski compares Brock Bowers and Tyler Warren - via Getty/CMS

Rob Gronkowski is considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time - a multiple-time Super Bowl champion, All-Pro, and Pro Bowler; and the only player at his position to solely lead the league in receiving touchdowns in a season. That makes him uniquely qualified to assess which tight ends he believes will become a generational talent in the NFL.

Ad

In recent memory, two names in particular have stood out. The Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers broke records in his 2024 debut despite playing with the league's worst quarterback rotation, while Tyler Warren has had a strong start for the Indianapolis Colts, leading the team in receiving yards.

Gronkowski likes both men, but he made it clear on Wednesday's episode of Up & Adams whom he preferred more:

"I'm going with Tyler Warren. He's my new favorite. You know, Brock Bowers was there, but Tyler Warren is here now."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He also predicted the Colts defeating the Raiders in their clash on Sunday:

"The Raiders, they're better than last year. But the Colts, they're a solid team now. They've put it together. Daniel Jones is just playing lights out, which is incredible."
Ad

Kickoff for that game is at 1 pm ET on Fox.

Rob Gronkowski picks Emeka Egbuka over Jaxon Smith-Njigba in matchup of former Ohio State wideouts

In the same episode, Rob Gronkowski was asked who between former Ohio State wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be more dominant against the opposing defense when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Seattle Seahawks. He went with the former (from 32:31, then 34:04):

Ad
"(He) is just electric. Just the way that he's making plays and the highlight film every time he touches the ball, one-handers, big catches for touchdowns down the field. ...He's not just very talented, he's not just electric and explosive, but in order to produce how he's producing already at the beginning of his rookie year, he is a smart man."
Ad

As for a game prediction, he had "a tough one" but settled on his old team (from 37:00):

"They got a lot of grit. That loss is gonna spark them a little bit. Baker Mayfield gets it done. He does what he needs to do, and he's gonna amp it up another notch."
youtube-cover

Kickoff for that game is at 4:05 pm ET on CBS.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications