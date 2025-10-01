Rob Gronkowski calls Brock Bowers history as Tyler Warren steals the spotlight amid better TE debate

Rob Gronkowski is considered one of the greatest tight ends of all time - a multiple-time Super Bowl champion, All-Pro, and Pro Bowler; and the only player at his position to solely lead the league in receiving touchdowns in a season. That makes him uniquely qualified to assess which tight ends he believes will become a generational talent in the NFL.In recent memory, two names in particular have stood out. The Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers broke records in his 2024 debut despite playing with the league's worst quarterback rotation, while Tyler Warren has had a strong start for the Indianapolis Colts, leading the team in receiving yards.Gronkowski likes both men, but he made it clear on Wednesday's episode of Up &amp; Adams whom he preferred more:&quot;I'm going with Tyler Warren. He's my new favorite. You know, Brock Bowers was there, but Tyler Warren is here now.&quot;He also predicted the Colts defeating the Raiders in their clash on Sunday:&quot;The Raiders, they're better than last year. But the Colts, they're a solid team now. They've put it together. Daniel Jones is just playing lights out, which is incredible.&quot;Kickoff for that game is at 1 pm ET on Fox.Rob Gronkowski picks Emeka Egbuka over Jaxon Smith-Njigba in matchup of former Ohio State wideoutsIn the same episode, Rob Gronkowski was asked who between former Ohio State wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be more dominant against the opposing defense when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Seattle Seahawks. He went with the former (from 32:31, then 34:04):&quot;(He) is just electric. Just the way that he's making plays and the highlight film every time he touches the ball, one-handers, big catches for touchdowns down the field. ...He's not just very talented, he's not just electric and explosive, but in order to produce how he's producing already at the beginning of his rookie year, he is a smart man.&quot;As for a game prediction, he had &quot;a tough one&quot; but settled on his old team (from 37:00):&quot;They got a lot of grit. That loss is gonna spark them a little bit. Baker Mayfield gets it done. He does what he needs to do, and he's gonna amp it up another notch.&quot;Kickoff for that game is at 4:05 pm ET on CBS.