Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski have been dating since 2015. Since then, Gronkowski has become one of the best NFL tight ends ever, winning four Super Bowl titles and becoming a four-time First Team All-Pro member.

He has also become a well-loved pitchman for brands like T-Mobile, JetBlue, Nike, Visa, USAA and DraftKings, among others. Amidst that, tying the knot with Kostek could be next on his agenda.

Kostek shared her photos with Gronkowski from the New Year's party they attended.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It showed her and Rob Gronkowski sharing a kiss for the camera, to which he responded:

“Happy new year babe!!”

With the romantic vibes they've been sending through social media, a fan commented:

“Wonder when @gronk is going to put a ring on it 2024 wrap it up!!!!!”

Fans call for "Gronk" to propose to long-time partner Camille Kostek

Another shared the same thoughts:

“Put a ring on it!!!! She deserves a big rock!!!!!”

Fans call for "Gronk" to propose to long-time partner Camille Kostek

Another Instagram user, who saw Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski's photos, reacted:

“The greatest tight end ever but you gotta get your eyes checked. Help me out please. That girl is amazing! Marry her, and have some little gronks”

Fans call for "Gronk" to propose to long-time partner Camille Kostek

As Gronkowski continues to be involved in football while building his other business and entertainment interests, Kostek's career has blossomed since appearing in Sports Illustrated's Swim Search in 2018.

Aside from being a model, she's also an actress, a motivational speaker and host of television programs like Entertainment Tonight, TBS' Wipeout and NBC's Dancing with Myself.

How did Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek become a couple?

Kostek and Gronkowski met at a Goodwill charity event in 2013. Two years later, they made their relationship official with an Instagram photo with the caption:

“Friday night date night”

They made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards.

They've also supported each other's careers, with Camille Kostek discussing Gronkowski's first retirement. Meanwhile, he was present during the party celebrating Kostek's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue cover.

Earlier this year, Gronkowski revealed that they've talked about getting engaged. However, their busy schedules make it challenging to pull it off. However, he said in an interview with People Magazine that the engagement will happen.