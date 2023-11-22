Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek take trip down memory lane with heartwarming note on 10-year anniversary

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski are celebrating ten years together as a couple. The former New England Patriots cheerleader documented their decade-long relationship by posting their first photo together. The two met when she was a cheerleader and he was a tight end for the Patriots.

She then posted a thoughtful caption that spoke about their relationship through the years. She spoke about the long distance they endured, the travel and even mentioned that they broke up on more than one occasion.

“We’ve been through a lot together in the last ten years. Lots of celebrations, travels around the world, living in different cities, a few break ups, and a lot of challenges that led to growth. There is no handbook to life, no deadlines we have to meet, and no expectations to uphold. Life is an unpredictable journey, and that’s what makes it so sweet, yet scary, yet challenging yet rewarding.”

“But what we do know for certain is that we will continue to live in the present, learn, grow, love, dance, dream, spread kindness, explore, and have fun while we are here.” Kostek also very interestingly disclosed that it was on November 22, 2013, that Gronk slipped her his number at the Charity Event they were at for Thanksgiving. “I was a Patriots Cheerleader while he was playing on the team. Yet we broke the rules, but it was worth it. What a wild ride it has taken us on. Love you.”

Camille Kostek ended her post by saying the two have had a wild ride through the years and how much love she has for him and their adventure.

Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski's relationship timeline

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek first began their relationship on November 22, 2013. It was then that the New England Patriots tight end asked one of his teammates to slip Kostek his phone number. As Kostek mentioned in her anniversary post, it was 'frowned upon' at the time as she was a cheerleader and he was a player.

The couple kept their relationship under wraps until 2015, when the Sports Illustrated model was seen at a Patriots game cheering for him. In July 2016, Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek made their red carpet debut at the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards.

Since then, the couple has supported each other through their personal endeavors. When he returned from his retirement in 2020 to join Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, she made the move to Florida with him.