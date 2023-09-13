Rob Gronkowski drops words of wisdom for Tom Brady's son Benny eyeing to be a tight end 

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history. Gronkowski was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He's had one of the most dominant careers by any tight end in his 11-year career.

He's piled up 621 receptions, 9,286 yards, and 92 touchdowns. He's earned five Pro Bowls, four All-Pro selections, and is a four-time Super Bowl champion.

Gronkowski knows a thing or two about playing tight end. His former teammate and quarterback Tom Brady's son, Benny, is eyeing to become a tight end.

Appearing on Up & Adams with host Kay Adams, Gronkowski shared some advice for Benny, who is looking to play the same position he did.

"At Tom Brady's retirement party, he came over to the dance floor and brought some moves and I loved it and put a smile on my face. Benny, I appreciate that you're all out and that's what you got to be. You got to just be fearless. You got to go out there and put your body on the line."

"And he showed it to me when he got on that dance floor. Gotta work hard. You've got to run over fools. You got to get that attitude going now. Knock fools out when you catch that ball, lower that shoulder, and run them over."

Rob Gronkowski opened up this week about a teary phone call he had with Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady during Super Bowl LV

Rob Gronkowski originally retired from the NFL following the 2019 season. Upon making the decision to retire, he opened up to Fox Sports about the emotional phone call between him and Tom Brady upon sharing the news with him.

“It was a little tough. I told him, ‘I’m retiring from football.’ I was definitely teary-eyed giving him a call because I know just how deep down that we have a connection on the field and off the field. It was hard to say goodbye to someone — to the greatest player to ever play the game.

"And I’m leaving the game of football before he is. And he’s been in the game before me and he’s been in the game after me. … Because we just know how deep of a friendship and relationship we have from the game of football.”

Gronkowski then came out of retirement in 2020 and joined Brady as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The duo won their fourth Super Bowl together in 2021 with the Bucs. Gronk retired the next off-season and Brady retired the following off-season.

