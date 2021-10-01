Rob Gronkowski injury: Buccaneers star's participation vs Patriots unclear ahead of Week 4 reunion

Rob Gronkowski is an injury concern ahead of the big game against the Patriots. Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady return to Foxborough this Sunday. It is a monumental occasion, and it is arguably the biggest game of the season so far.

Brady and Gronkowski enjoyed huge success when they played for the Patriots. They share an incredible relationship on and off the field, and Gronkowski's status may concern Brady. Bill Belichick will devise a plan designed to neuter Brady, and the quarterback will desperately want Gronkowski on the field.

Gronkowski took a big shot in the game at Los Angeles in Week 3. The Rams defender absolutely rocked Gronkowski, and the big tight was utterly unprotected and blindsided. It caused worry among the Bucs sideline, and it may hurt them this week.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski out of the medical tent and headed for the locker room as his teammates finish off a TD drive. Gronk took a huge hit to the side from Rams OLB Terrell Lewis. Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski out of the medical tent and headed for the locker room as his teammates finish off a TD drive. Gronk took a huge hit to the side from Rams OLB Terrell Lewis.

Will Gronkowski return to New England?

Gronkowski took no part in Thursday's practice. That is not always a significant indication regarding a player's status. Moreover, Gronkowski's history of back injuries may mean that the Bucs opt to give him veteran's rest.

The loss of reps doesn't hurt Gronkowski and Brady. He and Brady share an almost telepathic chemistry. The duo know each other's strengths and weaknesses intimately.

As Gronkowski said during his guest appearance on the Manning cast, he doesn't need to practice. Brady can only look at him, and they are instantly on the same wavelength.

None of that guarantees Gronkowski's fitness, however. The future Hall of Famer will take the field against the Patriots, although he won't be at 100%. In all likelihood, Gronkowski will wear a flak jacket and rib protector to provide security in the injured area.

PFF NE Patriots @PFF_Patriots Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski both make their returns to Gillette Stadium this Sunday night



Brady’s highest graded seasons in NE:

1️⃣ 2016 - 94.9

2️⃣ 2017 - 94.0

3️⃣ 2007 - 93.8



Gronk’s highest grades seasons in NE:

1️⃣ 2011 - 92.9

2️⃣ 2014 - 91.5

Finally, Gronkowski knows what it takes to play through the pain barrier. He's routinely done that in his career. The former Arizona man is one of the toughest football players in the NFL. The Bucs and Tom Brady shouldn't be concerned about Gronkowski. He'll be desperate to play against the Patriots. Remember, the Patriots tried to trade him against his wishes.

The legendary tight end will suit up and play a role for the Buccaneers. He never misses big moments, and this game is one of the most significant moments in his career.

