Rob Gronkowski jets off to the Caribbean with girlfriend Camille Kostek days after roasting Tom Brady for Netflix 

Rob Gronkowski was one of several New England Patriots icons on the dais for what was labelled the Greatest Roast of All Time. Tom Brady, of course, was the man of the hour. The seven-time Super Bowl champion was roasted by many of his colleagues, including Gronkowski.

The iconic Patriots tight end landed many blows on Brady during his spot in the Netflix special and also took a few himself. With Brady's Netflix roast done and dusted, Gronkowski is now enjoying some downtime with his girlfriend, Camille Kostek.

Rob Gronkowski flies to Caribbean to attend girlfriend Camille Kostek's sister's wedding

Gronk at his girlfriend's sibling's wedding

Judging by the images on Gronk's Instagram, the power couple were in St. Thomas to celebrate Camille Kostek's sister Alina Kostek's wedding.

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend earlier detailed the chaotic turn of events leading up to the wedding when there was a sudden downpour at a pre-wedding event that led to the guests getting drenched. In any case, it appears Gronkowski and Kostek tidied up pretty well for a little Caribbean vacation.

Rob Gronkowski's stunt at Tom Brady's roast goes horribly wrong

While Tom Brady was the center of attention at the Netflix roast over the weekend, Gronk himself was the butt of several jokes, chief among them being Nikke Glaser's shot at Brady's crypto that eventually ended up as a stray shot at the former tight end.

Glaser said:

"Tom also lost $30 million in cypto. Tom, how did you fall for that? Even Gronk was like 'Me know that not real money.'"

Gronk, though, had his time in the spotlight.

After landing a few jokes by himself (and going off-script for a quick minute or two), Gronk went back to being Gronk and spiked a shot glass on stage.

Comedian Andrew Schulz later recalled how a spectator got injured in the process.

On his podcast titled Flagrant, Schulz said:

"He took the shot. He wasn't even included in it. The shot was about Tom Brady, Belichick, Bob Kraft. He takes it and he has so much energy he doesn't know what to do. He slams it."

"All of us are like 'What the f**k has happened?'"

"A girl in the front row has like a piece of shot glass like hanging out of her. I'm not talking about a little thing. Her whole cheek is red. She looks like a mime."

