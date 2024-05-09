The Netflix special, "The Roast of Tom Brady," was a grand success. The three-and-half-hour show was hosted by Kevin Hart. Among the prominent NFL personalities present were Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Randy Moss, and Drew Bledsoe.

The Tom Brady roast had some hilarious jokes and crazy moments. But there was a particular moment that stood out and drew eyeballs. After finishing his drink with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Rob Gronkowski turned around and spiked the shot glass like celebrating a touchdown in the end zone. Fans were stunned and many labeled it as "Gronk doing Gronk things."

But comedian Andrew Schulz, who was one of the roasters, has a different perspective from the fans watching at home.

Speaking on his podcast, Flagrant 2, Schulz revealed how Gronk spiking the shot glass brutally injured a girl sitting in the front rows to watch the show. [from 2:44]

"He took the shot," Schulz said. "He wasn't even included in it. The shot was about Tom Brady, Belichick, Bob Kraft. He takes it and he has so much energy he doesn't know what to do. He slams it."

"All of us are like 'what the fuck has happened?'"

Schulz continued, explaining the injury to the girl.

"A girl in the front row has like a piece of shotglass like hanging out of her. I'm not talking about a little thing. Her whole cheek is red. She looks like a mime."

Schulz was up next to head to the podium for the roast before the injury happened. He praised Kevin Hart, who handled the situation calmly and reset the room before Schulz went to on perform.

