Tom Brady Netflix roast: 10 best moments and hilarious jokes ft. Kevin Hart's brutal jabs, Bill Belichick's savageness

On Sunday night, the NFL world and the Hollywood came together to roast Tom Brady for Netflix special, "The Roast of Tom Brady."

The three-hour long show drew hilarious responses from fans across social media. The guests didn't show mercy and often pushed the limits, which is one of the reasons why Netflix's "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" captured the audience.

In case you missed it, here are 10 best moments from the show.

#1 Kevin Hart didn't hold back on Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen

Kevin Hart came prepared and brutally roasted Tom Brady, his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and her jiu-jitsu trainer boyfriend Joaquim Valente on Netflix's roast.

The comedian began the joke mentioning Brady, left Belichick "high and dry" with Mac Jones as the quarterback. He then took aim at Gisele Bundchen and her relationship with Joaquim Valente.

"Tom, you f**ked your coach, but let me tell you something people… that’s what you got to do to maintain your happiness. You sometimes got to f**k your coach. You know who else f**ked their coach? Gisele. She f–ked that karate man.”

He added:

"I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming?” Eight f**king karate classes a day and she still in white belt."

#2 Nikki Glaser drags Tom Brady to dirt

Nikki Glaser won over the audience with her wit, sense of humor and brilliant script writing to roast Tom Brady. The comedian dragged Tom Brady for leaving his then-pregnant girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

“Tom, you’re the best to ever play for too long, you retired then came back then retired, I get it… It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend. To be fair, he didn’t know, he just thought she was getting fat, and Tom hates fat.”

Glaser then roasted Tom Brady over his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

"Tom it must s**k that you're ex wife's boyfriend can beat your a*s while eating hers."

"But sorry, Tom, the only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast was when you said, ‘Hey, babe, you should try jiu jitsu.'"

Glaser even trolled Tom Brady over reportedly losing $30 million in FTX Crypto scam.

"Tom, how did you fall for that?" Mock Rob Gronksowski, she said, "Even Gronk was like 'me know that's not real money.'

#3 Julian Edelman tears Bill Belichick

Julian Edleman was a true Patriot. He has, mnay times in the past, mentioned Bill Belichick's tactics to bring the morale down and in turn motivate them to work hard. It worked out well, resulting in cultiple championships.

Now that he's retired, it was Edleman's moment to shine. He took jabs at his former coach, who is now jobless.

“Remember when you used to yell at us, Look, assholes, the f**king kids down at Foxboro High can make that f**king play. Well, look, asshole, Foxboro High is the only job offer you fucking had.”

#4 Kim Kardashian gets booed and eventually roasted by Tom Brady

When Kim Kardashian took stage, the fans didn't like it one bit. She was welcomed with heavy booes all around, and Kevin Hart had to pacify the crowd. When the booes subsided, she began her roast.

She addressed the reports of her dating Tom Brady and joked around the topic.

“I’m really here tonight for Tom. I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might. ... I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release a tape.”

Kardashian also went on to compare Tom Brady's looks to her stepdad Caitlyn Jenner.

“But I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair … You remind me too much of my stepdad now.”

#5 Tom Brady admits to Deflategate

The Deflategate is one of NFL's biggest controversies till date. Tom Brady was accused of deflating the footballs against the Colts during 2014 AFC title game.

He was suspended for four games the next season. After carrying out a long investigation, no conclusive evidence was found out to support the case.

During Netflix's special, Tom Brady seemingly admitted to Deflategate.

“Remember Deflategate? The NFL spent $20 million and found that it was more probable than not that I was generally aware and someone may have deflated my footballs. You could have just given me the $20 million, and I would have just told you I f–king did it."

#6 Bill Belichick takes swipe at Robert Kraft, settles Tom Brady debate

The Bill Belichick-Robert Kraft relationship hasn't been the smooothest in recent years.

The recent Apple TV+ documentary, "The Dynasty: New England Patriots," which recapped the 20-year dominance of the team, didn't show Belichick in a positive light. Former Partiots players took issue with it and Robert Kraft later mentioned his disappointment.

Bill Belichick, though, kept receipts and brought them to the roast.

"I'm so honored to be here for the Roast of Tom Brady on Netflix. It's not to be confused with the Roast of Bill Belichick, the 10-part Apple TV series."

Belichick also settled the debate of "Who mattered more for the Patriots dynasty's dominance - Bill Belichick or Tom Brady?" with savage roast.

“For all of you out there that think about who’s responsible for the Patriots’ success during the time Tom and I were there. Was it Brady? Was it me? Was it Brady? Was it me? In reality, the truth of the matter is it was both of us —because of me.”

#7 Robert Kraft calls out Vladimir Putin

While Robert Kraft has six Super Bowl victories, it's been known that he lost the Super Bowl XXXIX ring in 2005 during his visit to Russia. As shown in the Apple TV+ documentary, Vladimir Putin had pocketed it and left after his meeting with Robert Kraft.

Kraft still remembers the ring, which is on display at the Russian State Library, and wants it back. He called out the Russian president and asked him to return it.

"In case Vladimir Putin, you're watching, give me my f***ing ring back. Will ya?"

#8 Drew Bledsoe seeks revenge on Tom Brady

Years after Tom Brady took his starting job, Drew Bledsoe could finally seek his revenge, well at least through jokes and jabs. The former Patriots QB took shots at the seven-time Super Bowl champion over his divocrce from ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

"I've experienced a couple of things that you'll never experience - The feeling of being the No. 1 overall draft pick in the NFL. And a 28th wedding anniversary; it was yesterday."

He also added:

“You got so used to not being touchded on the field, just like the end of your marriage."

#9 Rob Gronkowski spikes shot glass

Rob Gronkowski is a pretty animated person. He's known for his on-field dominance and off-field partying. On Sunday, the legendary Patriots tight end got Tom Brady and Bill Belichick to take a shot together after his monologue.

Following this, Gronk being Gronk, celebrated the occassion by spiking the shot glass.

#10 Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft take a shot together

Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft didn't always have the greatest of relationships during the 20-year dynasty.

The former Patriots coach was recently let go by the team. There were reports of Robert Kraft being influential in Belichick not landing his next NFL job.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Kevin Hart poked fun at the occassion and invited them both to do shots together at the podium. The two of them came together to do shots, and it drew many reactions from fans.

