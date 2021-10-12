Rob Gronkowski joins Tom Brady's NFT venture Autograph

Many athletes make moves off the field as well as on it. Rob Gronkowski has joined his best friend Tom Brady and his new NFT venture called Autograph.

NFT stands for Non-fungible Token. Non-fungible means that it is unique and it can not be replaced with something else. An example of fungible is Bitcoin. If you trade for another Bitcoin, you get the exact same thing, however with an NFT you are getting something really unique.

Gronkowski joins Brady's NFT Autograph, what is it?

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is the co-founder and its headquarters are in Los Angeles. Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together iconic brands along with some of the biggest names in the sports, culture and the entertainment industry. In doing this it creates a very different and unique digital collection among other experiences.

As has been the case since the pandemic has hit the globe, many shops, businesses and others have taken to the digital space. This is the case with Brady and Autograph.

Some of the big names that come with Brady's platform include Tiger Woods, Naomi Osaka, Derek Jeter, Tony Hawk, Usain Bolt, Simone Biles and now Rob Gronkowski. They are all some big names in their chosen sport and they join Brady and this new venture.

Brady also has his TB 12 business which has been at the forefront of the quarterbacks career.

Brady’s TB12 method is a complete approach to people's heath and wellness and has a great focus on people’s recovery and their performances. The main area of the TB12 method is a concept that is called Pliability. It is a muscle state that is greatly supported by people having good and balanced nutrition, having good mental fitness, optimal hydration and good strength and conditioning.

All of this is specifically designed so that people can live their lives pain free and perform to the best of their ability. That has served Brady extremely well so far in his NFL career, which has spanned over 20 years.

He has put that down to his TB12 method and no one can argue with the results as at the age of 44, Brady still seems to be at the height of his powers.

So it seems that Rob Gronkowski knows what he is doing off the field and has joined many other elite athletes getting in on Brady's latest venture, Autograph.

