Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been one of the most star-studded couples in sports history for over a year and a half. But former AFC rivals Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman think they should take it a level further and start a family.

During the latest episode of their Dudes on Dudes podcast, the former New England Patriots pass-catchers quipped:

"They gotta have a kid... The kid would be performing: 8 catches a game and then doing the halftime show."

The notion had been last significantly discussed last month, when a source told Page Six that the tight end's parents, Donna and Ed, and brother, Jason, were in favor of it:

“They’ve never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before... Their families blend seamlessly. They feel like Taylor has a heart of gold.”

Report: Taylor Swift will be attending "as many games as possible" in support of Travis Kelce in 2025

With Travis Kelce having officially announced that he will be back for the 2025 season, the question looms: how often will Taylor Swift be seen in the stands cheering him on? Page Six says:

"We’re told told Swift will 'of course' be back in the stands or suites... as she always has been, and plans to make it to as many games as possible."

When the relationship began in 2023, the multi-platinum pop superstar attended 13 games (nine regular-season and four postseason), beginning in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears. The Chiefs went 10-3, culminating in the overtime victory against the San Francisco 49ers at Super Bowl LVIII that made them the first consecutive champion since the New England Patriots in 2004.

In 2024, that count dwindled to ten games (seven regular-season, three postseason). The Chiefs went 9-1, but that one loss was at Super Bowl LIX, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles rout the Chiefs 40-22 to prevent the first hat-trick in the history of the game.

