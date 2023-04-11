“I was actually very surprised”- Rob Gronkowski was left stunned by Odell Beckham Jr.’s decision to sign with Ravens

Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't played football since the 2021 NFL season when he helped the Los Angeles Rams win a Super Bowl ring. Beckham sat out the entire 2022 NFL season to recover from a serious knee injury, but is reportedly healthy and ready to go in 2023.

After several teams expressed interest in him during the free agency period, he decided to sign with the Baltimore Ravens.

The recent signing was shocking to many around the NFL, especially with the future of Lamar Jackson currently in limbo.

Retired NFL legend Rob Gronkowski was one of the many that was surprised to see Odell Beckham Jr. join the Ravens this year. Here's what Gronkowski had to say about the situation during a recent "Up & Adams" episode:

“I was actually very surprised that he went to Baltimore. It was like, you know, a home run that came out of nowhere. I was very surprised, I feel like everyone was surprised.

"Everyone was talking about the Jets or going to Buffalo or just possibly going back to the Giants, and all of a sudden, kaboom, he went to Baltimore. To tell you the truth, I think that was the best play as well once it happened. You know, I kind of study that kind of.

"I went back and thought about the whole process and everything and what a fit that is. I believe Lamar Jackson is going to be staying in Baltimore, he needs a number one wide receiver.

"So Odell is going to shine right from the beginning. I think the money is very fair as well. There's top players getting $30 million. I think it's fair. It's Odell. I mean, he's going to have a great year, he's been working hard.”

Gronkowski made it clear that he believes Lamar Jackson will remain in Baltimore for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. He also praised the Ravens for signing Odell Beckham Jr. to support their superstar quarterback. This could potentially be a sign of things to come in Jackson's contract negotiations.

Does the Odell Beckham Jr. signing indicate Lamar Jackson will remain with the Ravens?

Odell Beckham Jr.

The Ravens have often been criticized for failing to surround Lamar Jackson with legitimate offensive weapons in the passing game (despite him winning an NFL MVP award).

Signing Odell Beckham Jr. for the upcoming 2023 season is a step in the right direction to solving this. However, that doesn't mean Jackson will sign a new contract.

Jackson recently requested a trade after failing to agree to a long-term extension in Baltimore. The Ravens also placed their non-exclusive franchise tag on him, so his future is unclear.

That the Ravens were able to pay Beckham what many see as an excessive amount might not sit well with Jackson, who can't reach an agreement himself. It is therefore possible that this signing will do more harm than good when it comes to Lamar Jackson's future with the franchise.

