Rob Gronkowski makes feelings known after Julian Edelman lands spot in Patriots Hall of Fame

Veteran New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski congratulated former teammate Julian Edelman on his induction to the Patriots Hall of Fame. Gronkowski - a four-time Super Bowl champion - played nine seasons with Edelman in Massachusetts.

On Monday, Rob Gronkowski featured on New England's official Instagram announcement post that Edelman had been chosen as the 37th inductee into the team's Hall of Fame.

"Well deserved bubs! Congrats! Can't wait to be there," wrote Gronkowski.

Rob Gronkowski commented on the Patriots' official Instagram post announcing Julian Edelman's HoF selection. (Credits: IG/New England Patriots)

The New England Patriots announced Julian Edelman's choice following a close race among other high-profile candidates. These included all-time great kicker Adam Vinatieri and ex-All-Pro guard Logan Mankins.

Edelman joins an exclusive list of Patriots Hall of Famers because he is the team's 10th player enshrined as a three-time Super Bowl champion. He joins Tom Brady (2024), Troy Brown (2012), Tedy Bruschi (2013) and others.

"First ballot Hall of Famer!" - Julian Edelman's father beams over son's achievement

Julian Edelman, the latest inductee into the Patriots's Hall of Fame. (Credits: IMAGN)

The Hall of Fame announcement set up an emotional moment for the Edelman family, and Frank Edelman was no exception, as his response was posted on social media.

After a call with Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft regarding his pick (seventh round), Edelman wasted no time sharing the news with his senior Edelman.

"Mr. Kraft called, I made the Hall. ...Yeah, I made it," Julian said to his father during the video call, according to PatriotsWire. Frank replied enthusiastically, "Why are you Facetiming me? Oh, is this a setup? Jules made the Hall! Yeah! First ballot Hall of Famer!"

Kraft emphasized Julian Edelman's incredible path in the announcement:

"Julian Edelman is one of the great success stories in our franchise's history," said Kraft. "There aren't many players who earn an NFL roster spot at a position they have never played before. Julian not only did that as a seventh-round draft selection, but he finished his career with the second-most receptions in franchise history and as a three-time Super Bowl Champion, including his last as Super Bowl MVP."

Julian Edelman's statistical achievements validate his Hall of Fame pick. He is second in Patriots history for receptions (620), fourth for receiving yards (6,822) and ninth in receiving touchdowns (36). His postseason achievements rank him among NFL royalty: third in league history with 118 postseason receptions behind only Travis Kelce (178) and Jerry Rice (151).

