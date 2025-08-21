  • home icon
  Rob Gronkowski makes feelings known as Tom Brady links up with ex-GF Bridget Moynahan's son Jack for 'NOBULL' event

Rob Gronkowski makes feelings known as Tom Brady links up with ex-GF Bridget Moynahan's son Jack for 'NOBULL' event

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 21, 2025 06:03 GMT
Rob Gronkowski makes feelings known as Tom Brady links up with ex-GF Bridget Moynahan
Rob Gronkowski makes feelings known as Tom Brady links up with ex-GF Bridget Moynahan's son (Image Source: Getty)

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has reacted to Tom Brady’s golf outing with son Jack. There is still time before the start of the new NFL season, and this year, Gronkowski will be joining Fox NFL Sunday for coverage.

On Wednesday, Tom Brady surprised fans by sharing a post featuring his elder son. They enjoyed a golf outing together at The Hills in East Quogue and shared the post promoting athletic company NOBULL’s apparel.

"Everything still pretty much the same ‘round here ⛳️ @nobull," Brady wrote.

Gronkowski reacted in the comments section and praised Jack’s golfing skill.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Jack is way more beastly than you," he wrote.
Rob Gronkowski reacts to Tom Brady's post /@tombrady
Rob Gronkowski reacts to Tom Brady's post /@tombrady

Tom Brady welcomed his elder son with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan in 2007. The couple was together for three years and announced the pregnancy after their breakup.

Brady shares a good bond with his kids and posted a few snaps of their summer outings. On July 29, the seven-time Super Bowl champion posted a few pictures of his vacation in Europe.

"Euro Summer 2025: so many special and unforgettable moments. Breathtaking sunrises and sunsets that steal your breath away, magical weddings that warm the soul, late night adventures filled with laughter and dreams, singing your heart out in the streets, dancing under the stars with loved ones, kids’ joyful chaos that reminds you what innocence feels like, and endless laughter echoing through every corner… this is life at its most beautiful. And I’m grateful for every second," he wrote.
The second slide of the post had a picture of Jack and Brady twinning in white outfits. In the post, the former NFL star also provided a glimpse of his son’s impressive basketball skills. His daughter Vivian, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, also joined him on the vacation.

Tom Brady teases hosting role at LIV Golf’s ‘The Duels’

Tom Brady shared another Instagram post on a collaboration with NOBULL on Wednesday. He shared a short clip of himself watching LIV Golf’s The Duels event and talked about being the host.

“Next year, LIV Golf The Duels, I want to host. I don’t need a pro...” he said.

LIV Golf started with The Duels event earlier this year, featuring renowned golf influencers playing with professional golfers. Brady initially said that he didn’t need a pro golfer to play with him, but later in the clip, he asked former U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau to join him.

“My game is pretty good but not that good. I need a stick to partner,” he said.

Tom Brady enjoys playing golf, and he has previously collaborated with DeChambeau for his popular “Break 50" challenge. The video, released on the LIV golfer’s YouTube channel in November 2024, has accumulated around 4.2 million views.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
