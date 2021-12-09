Watch: Rob Gronkowski seems to have found himself a career beyond the gridiron

It's no secret that Rob Gronkowski is one of the best, if not the best, tight end to ever play in the NFL. Starting his career with the New England Patriots, Gronk quickly developed a good on-field relationship with Tom Brady, winning several Super Bowls.

Gronk then took a year off before returning and reuniting with Brady in Tampa Bay as they won the Super Bowl in their first year with the Buccaneers.

Gronk's new career post football?

Gronkowski has always been larger than life and he will no doubt have several offers once his NFL career finally comes to an end. The 32-year-old is linked with various business ventures along with Tom Brady, but one career he could have is as a presenter.

At the Buccaneers press conference today, Gronkowski presented wide receiver Mike Evans with the Walter Payton Man of the Year award. Each of the 32 NFL teams nominated one player for the award, and Evans was the Bucs' choice.

rock riley @realrockriley #GoBucs Gronk says his new career is a Presenter. Presented Tom Brady with an award last night and it was for Mike Evans today. #GoBucs Gronk says his new career is a Presenter. Presented Tom Brady with an award last night and it was for Mike Evans today. https://t.co/J6e5Q5bzVJ

For each nominee, they will receive $40,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. For the winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, they will receive a huge $250,000 donation again to a charity of their choice. All the money that is donated from the nominees and the eventual winner is made by the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

For Gronkowski, his post-career role as a presenter might not be the most farfetched idea as he is comfortable in front of the camera and has charisma in spades.

While his potential presenter career could be an option, he is likely more focused on winning another Super Bowl with the Buccaneers this year. In his seven games, Gronkowski has caught 33 passes for 436 yards and six touchdowns. That might not seem like a lot, but he is more than just a one-dimensional tight end.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet Rob Gronkowski: 87.4 PFF Grade in the red zone



1st among all TEs 💪 Rob Gronkowski: 87.4 PFF Grade in the red zone1st among all TEs 💪 https://t.co/OUxgaCQISh

With running backs like Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and Giovani Bernard, Gronkowski is superb in the running game as a blocker where he can use his huge frame to open up alleys for the backs to run through.

Brady loves to go off play-action and Gronkowski helps with this. The Buccaneers are positioned well to defend the crown they won last year and you would think that the future Hall of Famer tight end will have a big say in just how far the Bucs can go.

