Baker Mayfield signed a contract to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the free agency period ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He signed an extremely team-friendly deal worth just $4 million for one season. This likely means the Buccaneers want to see him prove his worth before committing to him as their potential future franchise quarterback.

Rob Gronkowski, who recently retired from the Buccaneers, chimed in on Mayfield's "prove it" contract during an episode of the Up & Adams show:

“I think he'll be the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Bucs going into the season. The only way that I can see the Bucs pulling him is if he just absolutely plays horrendous, which I don't think he will. I think the Bucs are going to put him in a position to succeed. There will be competition between him and Kyle going into training camp, which that they want.

"Baker just needs to be, you know, the Baker that he was when he was with the Rams, and he just doesn't need to be a hero. He just needs to protect the ball and don't turn it over and he will succeed, and the Tampa Bay Bucs will be going to the Playoffs."

Gronkowski suggests that Baker Mayfield will need to compete with Kyle Trask during training camp before he's officially named the starting quarterback for Week 1 of the new season. Gronk expects Mayfield to win the job and even predicts that the Buccaneers will make the NFL playoffs under his guidance.

Can the Buccaneers make the NFL playoffs with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield will be highly motivated to perform for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2023 NFL season. He's not only playing for another contract, but his future career as a starting quarterback could essentially depend on a strong year. He will be starting for his fourth team in the last three years, so this may be his final opportunity to secure a long-term job.

What Mayfield has working in his favor this year is a relatively strong roster around him. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin form one of the best wide receiver tandems in the entire NFL, theoretically giving Mayfield plenty of easy completions. The Buccaneers also feature a strong defense and a solid rushing game, retaining most of their roster that made it to the NFL Playoffs last year.

The last time Baker Mayfield appeared in the playoffs was with the Cleveland Browns in the 2020 NFL season. He also earned his only postseason victory that year. A case can be made that the Buccaneers' roster this year is better than the Browns' that year. If Mayfield can get back to playing his best version of football, he surely has a chance to make the playoffs in a relatively weak NFC Conference.

