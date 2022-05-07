WATCH: Rob Gronkowski goes berserk in Las Vegas beach party with Julian Edelman and Travis Kelce

Rob Gronkowski may be as famous for his party-loving bachelor lifestyle as he is for anything he's done on the football field. This is a guy who is a four-time Super Bowl champ and a four-time All-Pro.

Tom Brady once said of Gronk:

"Gronk is a one-of-a-kind person, player, and friend. He is one of the most positive people I have ever been around, and he loves to have fun. What you see is what you get, and whether he is dancing, singing, laughing, or spiking, he is true to himself."

Gronk embodied precisely that last week at his draft party appropriately titled "Gronk Beach." He spent the day twerking on stage and hanging out with celebrity friends like the Chainsmokers, Russell Westbrook, Travis Kelce, and former teammate Julian Edelman.

Gronk even tossed and punted some autographed footballs into the crowd and treated the fans to an air guitar solo.

What is next for Rob Gronkowski?

From modeling to acting to being a brand ambassador and throwing parties in Vegas, it's easy to overlook that Rob Gronkowski could potentially have multiple years of football left.

As it stands now, Gronkowski is unsigned. Not even Brady seems to know if he plans to return in 2022, but Gronk doesn't seem too worried about it.

Several teams have reportedly made inquiries about the star TE. But it's hard to imagine a world where he won't return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to link up with his boy Brady, if he plays at all.

Gronk may not be as fast or as physically imposing as he was early in his career, but he still has a nose for the endzone. He is definitely a threat to make game-changing plays when it matters the most.

We may or may not see Gronk on the field in 2022, but it is virtually guaranteed that this will not be the last time we see him partying it up in Vegas.

