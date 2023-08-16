Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have been clear that they have one singular goal ahead of the 2023 NFL season. They are seeking to end franchise's nearly 30-year Super Bowl drought. They have gotten closer in recent years, making the playoffs in each of the past two years and advancing tothe second round last season.

Despite their progress, many around the NFL have still expressed serious doubts about Prescott's chance of winning a ring with the Cowboys. Apparently, NFL legend Rob Gronkowski is not one of the doubters. He recently praised their chances on "Up & Adams."

Here's what Gronkowski said when Kay Adams asked him to make a Super Bowl pick for this season:

"I'm going to go with the Dallas Cowboys. You don't want to always bet the favorites, because then you don't win too much. So, I feel like the Dallas Cowboys, they have pretty good odds to win some money if they win it all.

"They added Brandin Cooks at the wide receiver position, super fast player. Stephon Gilmore, who has been the defensive player of the year. Micah Parsons is an animal; I like the way he is leading the team. I mean, they are making the playoffs every year. I feel like this is a year where they get over that edge."

The Dallas Cowboys have the sixth-best odds to win the Super Bowl this season at +1400, according to their current betting line. This is where Gronkowski believes they have excellent betting value. He doesn't necessarily think they are better than five teams with better odds, but instead make for the best bet.

If the Cowboys are going to win a ring this year, Dak Prescott will have to elevate his game during the playoffs. While he recorded a postseason victory against Gronkowski's former Tampa Bay Buccaneers last year, Prescott has been overall disappointing in his playoff career.

Dak Prescott's disappointing playoff record

In seven years as the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Dak Prescott has made it to the playoffs four times. He has failed to win multiple games during any of those appearances, resulting in a disappointing 2-4 record. He will look to flip the script during the 2023 NFL season and build off of the progress he made last year.