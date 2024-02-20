Rob Gronkowski pulls off bold dance moves for girlfriend Camille Kostek's sister's lavish bachelorette bash

Rob Gronkowski has always been known for his party dancing off the field, and he now has more video proof of it.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end was recently at the bachelorette party of his girlfriend Camille Kostek's sister. The event was heavy on pink, with him wearing a cap and shorts of that color; and he even suddenly started sultrily dancing:

Rob Gronkowski dancing at the bachelorette party of his girlfriend Camille Kostek's sister

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the two have been dating since 2015, Gronkowski recently expounded on his relationship with Kostek in a Super Bowl weekend interview with Us Weekly, calling her "the secret sauce". The SI Swimsuit model was highly appreciative of it, saying at SI The Party:

“Oh, my God! That’s actually the cutest thing he’s probably said in a long time.”

Rob Gronkowski believes former head coach Bill Belichick will return in 2025

The New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski era, which lasted from September 2010 to February 2019, can be considered one of the most popular periods of success in all of football.

During that time, they went to five Super Bowls and won three (XLIX, LI, and LIII), while their star tight end established himself as Tom Brady's favorite passing target, becoming the first at his position to lead the league in receiving touchdowns. Quite a good number of fans will say that the downfall began when he retired for the first time.

Over the next five seasons after that, the Patriots failed to get past the Wild Card Round twice and failed to qualify for the playoffs thrice. 2023 proved to be the nadir, as they went 4-13, Bill Belichick's worst record as head coach, leading to his departure and eventual snubbing from the 2024 coaching cycle.

However, Gronkowski believes his former mentor will eventually return to the sidelines. Speaking recently at his Gronk Beach party, he said (via MARCA):

"I think it's great he's going to take a year off. He needs it. he deserves it. And I think he's going to come back next year with some vengeance."

Including his stint with the Cleveland Browns from 1991 to 1995, Belichick has a combined 333-178 regular and post-season record in the NFL.