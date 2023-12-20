The NFL world, including Rob Gronkowski, is coming after the Dallas Cowboys due to the 31-10 beatdown they suffered at the hands of the Buffalo Bills. Gronk has questioned the mentality of Mike McCarthy's team.

The Cowboys are unstoppable at home in the cozy confines of AT&T Stadium, but when Dallas hits the road, they morph into a completely different team.

On the road this year, Dallas is 3-4, while being 7-0 at home. Considering that the likelihood of Dallas being on the road for the playoffs is high, things need to change if they are to go on a Super Bowl run.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rob Gronkowski questions Cowboys' road mentality

Being able to win at home is easy, relatively. But on the road, when things aren't as easy with the weather, the crowd noise, and everything in between, things can get uncomfortable.

For Gronkowski, who was a guest on the Up & Adams Show, Dallas isn't built to win tough road games, partly due to their weak mental makeup.

“When things get a little tough, when they go on the road, the weather isn't so nice, they're playing a tough team on the road, they're not mentally tough enough... I would say a little bit (is on Mike McCarthy), it's on the whole organization overall. Coach Belichick is prepared for any situation where you had to be mentally tough to overcome it."

Expand Tweet

"I don't think the Dallas Cowboys prepare like that, because they're in Dallas, it's nice whether, they're in a bubble, practicing majority of the time as well. So, when those situations come, they lose those types of games.”

Dallas has chance to rectify road struggles vs. Miami

Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills

Dallas has a chance to bounce back from its loss to Buffalo when it travels to face the Miami Dolphins. There couldn't be a tougher game that Dallas could have had after such a brutal loss to the Bills.

However, in this December gauntlet, we will find out a lot about this version of Dallas. When they play at home, they are superb, but away, against good teams, they shrink and get blown off the field.

Exactly which one we will get at HardRock Stadium is unknown, but the Dolphins, with their rushing attack, will prove a seriously tough outfit to contain.

Dallas couldn't contain James Cook and with the weapons that Miami has at its disposal, Dan Quinn will have his work cut out to stop them.

Do the Cowboys have the mental fortitude to step up on the road against a contender? We're about to find out.