"Tom Brady is one of the best beer pounders in whole world" - Rob Gronkowski reveals his best drinking buddy

Free agent Rob Gronkowski is, perhaps, one of the best tight ends the game has ever seen. But for all his exploits on the field, Gronkowski might be better known for his lifestyle off the field.

The 32-year-old was hosting "Gronk Beach" at the Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas as part of the 2022 NFL draft celebrations. The tight end caught up with TMZ and was asked about one of his best friends, Tom Brady.

The 32-year-old was asked by TMZ about the legendary quarterback's ability to chug beers, and the tight end revealed that no one does it better than the 44-year-old.

Gronkowski said:

“Brady is one of the best beer pounders in the world. He was on a late show one time, and he pounded a beer in literally like half a second. So when he wants to bring it, he can bring it, man. He’s got some talents that are pretty hidden.

“He’s the real deal. He’ll beat you in a chug off.”

During his New England days, not many saw the lighter side of Tom Brady; however, since making the move to Tampa Bay, the NFL community has seen the 44-year-old in a different light.

While he is known for his extraordinary career, it appears that Brady has some talents off the field that not many know about.

Could Rob Gronkowski return in 2022?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The four-time Super Bowl champion is currently a free agent and not many people know what he will do this upcoming season. In his 12 games last year, the 32-year-old finished with 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns, so the talent is clearly still there.

Sports Illustrated @SInow "If Julian [Edelman] signs with the Bucs right now, I'm coming back for a whole other year." — @RobGronkowski "If Julian [Edelman] signs with the Bucs right now, I'm coming back for a whole other year." — @RobGronkowski https://t.co/LImZJ9zK79

The tight end was asked about his future by TMZ and if he could play for another team. He stated that he would only come back and play for the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski said:

“No, no, it’s just the Bucs. Love that organization, man. Love the guys there. It’s family over there, and ah, if I do come back, it will be the Bucs."

With so much speculation surrounding his future, the future Hall of Fame tight end was asked if it was the Buccaneers or retirement and he gave a glaring answer.

Gronkowski said:

“Yes, that’s the two options.”

With Brady returning for a 23rd NFL season, it is not known if his favorite target will be joining him. But one thing is for certain, if he does return, it will only be with the Buccaneers.

Edited by Windy Goodloe