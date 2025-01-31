Rob Gronkowski reveals Josh Allen tried to convince 4x Super Bowl TE out of retirement

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in the history of the sport. He is a four-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, his career almost got extended a bit longer than we saw.

Gronkowski initially retired after the 2018 season with the New England Patriots and would remain retired during the 2019 season. However, he returned to join quarterback Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and played two seasons.

On the "Dudes on Dudes" show, co-host Rob Gronkowski revealed that the Buffalo Bills quarterback attempted to recruit him to come back out of retirement and join him with the Bills.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We were talking at the tight-end university, and he was trying to recruit me and was like, 'Come on, come out of retirement, come to Buffalo, we would do big things,' and'I'm like, we would do big things but it just never happened."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

This never happened as the 35-year-old has not returned since retiring a second time following the 2021 season. Gronkowski played 11 seasons and has 15 touchdowns in the playoffs as well as 92 throughout the regular season.

Rob Gronkowski was almost traded to the Detroit Lions

The New England Patriots and Bill Belichick had a motto where they would move on from a player a year early rather than a year late and that almost happened to Rob Gronkowski. During the 2018 offseason, Gronkowski was being linked to join the Detroit Lions in a trade but he did not comment on the situation for years.

However, when discussing the situation on "The Season with Peter Schrager," Gronkowski made things clear as he claimed the rumors were due to a disconnect between him and the organization. It was believed that the tight end did not want to be traded to Detroit but wanted to remain in New England.

Instead of being traded, he announced his retirement to avoid leaving the New England Patriots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.