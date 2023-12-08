Rob Gronkowski reveals which NFL teams tried to coax him out of retirement after final hurrah with Tom Brady's Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski officially announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2021 NFL season. It was the second time he did so, as he also retired after the 2018 season, which he spent with the New England Patriots. The first time around, he took one full season off before making his return, joining Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Due to his history of previously un-retiring, many believed that when he did so a second time, that there was still a chance he would make another return. Nearly two years later, that hasn't happened yet. He has apparently received interest from other teams to make a comeback, as he explained during a recent appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast.

Gronkowski explained:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I got a call from two teams this year in the offseason. But, you know, I just wasn't interested. I mean, they are great teams. It would've been a great situation, but I just wasn't ready to go. First one was the Giants, because Brian Daboll, he was my position coach for three years.

"Every once in a while, he would ask, 'You and Darren Waller would be a great duo,' and I said I know but I am all done ... Second was the Raiders, you hit it on the mark. You got Josh McDaniels over there, so I know the offense there."

Rob Gronkowski was apparently recruited by two NFL teams with head coaches that used to serve as assistant coaches with the Patriots. Josh McDaniels served as their offensive coordinator, so Gronk would already be familiar with the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive system. Brain Daboll, former Patriots tight ends coach, is now the head coach of the New York Giants.

Will Rob Gronkowski come out of retirement and make return to NFL?

Gronkowski and Brady

It's unclear at this point if Rob Gronkowski will ever come out of retirement again or ir his NFL career has already concluded. Only time will tell, but at least for now, he has remained extremely consistent in stating that he has no interest of making another return. Not even Josh McDaniels or Brian Daboll could convince him to do so this year.

Maybe the only thing that could bring Gronk out of retirement again is the same person that did last time. Tom Brady infamously convinced the legendary tight end to join him on the Buccaneers when, allegedly, he previously had no interest in un-retiring.

It's surely a long shot, but if Brady decides to come out of retirement again and wants Rob Gronkowski with him, maybe the latter could come back one more time. At least for now, both of them insist that they have no plans of ever doing so.