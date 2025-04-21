Rob Gronkowski reveals real reason why he’ll never coach in the NFL

Rob Gronkowski has stated that an NFL coaching job is not in the cards for him. Speaking to TMZ Sports on Monday, the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end explained that the demands of coaching in the league do not align with his current lifestyle.

Gronkowski praised the Patriots' offseason moves, including the return of former linebacker Mike Vrabel as head coach and wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ acquisition. He said the Vrabel hire has energized both fans and the Kraft family, also highlighting the role of Diggs as a much-needed addition.

"It's really good for the New England Patriots because they need that number one wide receiver," he said of Diggs.

However, when asked whether Vrabel’s return inspired him to consider coaching, Gronkowski was firm in his response.

"I'm just not made for that coaching life, I've seen what they go through. It's one of the most stressful jobs I would say in America," the 35-year-old said.

Rob Gronkowski last played in 2021 with the Bucs. That year, he recorded 55 receptions for 802 yards and six TDs, despite missing time due to rib injuries. He retired for a second time in June of 2022.

While the NFL sidelines are not in his plans, Gronkowski did leave the door open for a possible future in coaching at the youth or high school level. He told TMZ that he might consider coaching one day if he has children.

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman think Travis Hunter should land in a bigger market

As draft discussions intensify around Colorado’s Travis Hunter, former NFL stars Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman weighed in on where the two-way standout should, and should not, land.

On the April 11 episode of the “Dudes on Dudes” podcast, both Gronkowski and Edelman expressed concern about Hunter potentially being drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. While Edelman predicted the Jaguars might take him, neither believed Jacksonville was an ideal fit. Gronkowski went further, stating that a more dynamic market would suit Hunter’s profile better.

“He needs to go to, like, a New York market, Patriots market, like, something like that. Even Cleveland’s better than Jacksonville,” Gronkowski said on the podcast.

He specifically pointed to his former team, the Patriots, as a realistic option, citing their need for help on both sides of the ball. Gronkowski argued that Travis Hunter’s versatility could provide immediate value at wide receiver or defensive back.

