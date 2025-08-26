Rob Gronkowski's GF Camille Kostek sends 2-word message as ex-Patriots TE gears up for electric entrance with Morgan Wallen at Gillette Stadium

Famous country singer Morgan Wallen hosted a show on the New England Patriots' turf, Gillette Stadium, on Saturday. Wallen made a thunderous entrance with none other than the Patriots' legendary tight end Rob Gronkowski. However, Gronk's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, sent a message before the veteran sent the entire stadium into a frenzy.Rob Gronkowski made an entertaining entrance with the singer. At one point during the walkout, Wallen posed as a quarterback and threw a guitar towards Gronk. The NFL legend caught the guitar and did his signature Spike celebration. The crowd popped so hard after the move.Kostek took to her Instagram stories to post various pictures from the day. He also gave her fans a sneak peek into all that went down behind the scenes in preparations for Rob Gronkowski's famous walkout.Camille posted a video of the future Hall of Famer warming up with Morgan Wallen's band and wrote,&quot;Pushups with the band before the walkout.&quot; Then she posted a picture of the couple enjoying the concert from the stands.Gronk's girlfriend also posted a picture of the former Patriots tight end posing with a custom Patriots-themed guitar, the same one he spiked, in the halls of Gillette Stadium. In the caption, she sent a two-word message, writing,&quot;We're backkkkkk 🏈❤️🩵&quot;A screenshot of Camille Kostek's stories [Image credits: Instagram]Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, called out a 'divorced NFL wife' for mistreating herWhile Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek went public with their relationship in 2015, the couple had been reportedly dating for a couple of years before that.While speaking in an interview on &quot;Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour,&quot; Kostek revealed that there were many NFL wives who see her as less than themselves because she didn't have a ring from Gronk yet. However, she found it ironic that the same person who judged her the most is now divorced:&quot;I felt like I was seen as a lesser than girlfriend, because I didn’t have a ring on my finger&quot; Kostek said. &quot;But you want to know what’s so interesting about that? The woman that’s coming to mind (who) judged me the most, she’s divorced.”However, she did add that not everyone treated her horribly, as she gelled well with Tom Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen:&quot;Honestly, what’s so special about Gisele is when we would cross paths, she would embrace me and talk to me like we’ve known each other forever,&quot; Kostek said. &quot;I only have great things to say about her.&quot;While the couple has been dating for over a decade now, it will be interesting to see when Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek tie the knot.