Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek enjoys thrill of "hot laps" at 2025 Miami F1 Grand Prix

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek has spent the weekend watching the Miami Grand Prix. She has shared several pictures and videos of her fun-filled outing on Instagram, where she has around one million followers.

In one of her stories, Gronkowski's girlfriend shared about her thrilling outing on the race track. She posted a picture of a car from "Hot Laps 5" along with a caption:

"I want to go again."

Still from Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek's Instagram/@camillekostek

She has also posted several other pictures and videos. In another IG story, Camille posted about her going to the Palm Club. Sharing the story, she wrote:

"Off to the Palm Club"

Still from Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek's Instagram/@camillekostek

Camile shared a glimpse of The Palm Club in another Instagram story.

Still from Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek's Instagram/@camillekostek

Apart from the Instagram stories, Camile also shared a post of her outing along with a caption:

"Riding in style to celebrate the news that @cadillac Formula 1 team is here! 🏁"

Gronkowski's girlfriend shared several pictures of her racing outing. She styled in a glamorous black body-fit dress, which she paired up with a white oversized blazer, cheering for the Cadillac F1 team. In one of the pictures, she posed in front of a Cadillac car in style.

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille dons black dress at LIV Golf Miami

Gronkowski's girlfriend is seemingly a sports lover, as she enjoys watching different sports.

On April 9, Camille Kostek posted a slew of pictures and videos of her outing at the 2025 LIV Golf Miami as she described her fun-filled outing. Camille wrote:

"I never knew watching golf could be this fun @livgolf_league ⛳️ #NeverNotDancing at #LIVgolf on championship Sunday"

Camille Kostek styled for the golf outing in a black dress. She carried a white purse and completed her look with goggles. She posted a clip of LIV Golfer Bryson DeChambeau taking his shot. Camille seemingly enjoyed her outing, dancing in the gallery and also posting a clip of her taking a ride in a golf cart.

The 2025 LIV Golf Miami event was held from April 4 to 6 at Trump National Doral in Miami. Marc Leishman won the tournament.

