Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has played extremely well throughout the season and has further elevated his game to the next level in the playoffs. The Nuggets are on the brink of winning the championship, and Jokic has made a lot of fans this postseason.

Rob Gronkowski recently showed admiration for Jokic, He talked about how he has become a huge fan of the Nuggets and their star center. Gronk even referred Jokic to his as his long-lost brother.

Here's what Gronk said on the Up & Adams Show:

"My favorite team and my favorite player now is the Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. He is my favorite player by far. I love watching him, he is like my long-lost Serbian brother that is better looking than me but has a bigger nose than me.

"So I love watching them play. I love the Denver Nuggets they play together like a team, they're just amazing to watch and I just can't wait for these finals. I think the Nuggets are going to take it off but the Heat are going to win two games."

Like Rob Gronkowski, Nikola Jokic is also quite funny, but he isn't as outgoing as the former New England Patriots tight end. Jokic likes to stay away from the camera and it is evident by his hatred towards social media.

Gronk, on the other hand, is a great entertainer and doesn't shy away from being the center of attention. Nevertheless, both of them are all-time greats in their respective sport, and we might see the two link up in the future.

Nikola Jokic & Nuggets are heavy favorites to win the NBA Championship

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray

In the ongoing playoffs, Jokic has averaged a triple-double, and the Denver Nuggets are heavy favorites to win the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat.

The Nuggets are in a strong position to win the franchise's first NBA title, and Jokic and Jamal Murray will likely make sure that this opportunity is not squandered.

The Miami Heat have surprised everyone this postseason, but the Nuggets may present a different test given how the Western Conference champs performed against the LA Lakers.

