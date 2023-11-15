The situation in Buffalo with Stefon Diggs is heating up and now Rob Gronkowski has given his thoughts on what is now a sizzling story. With the off-season dominated by Diggs and Josh Allen's troubles, many thought they'd moved on.

However, with the Bills' offense stumbling as they sit at 5-5 and Diggs only having had three receptions for 34 yards in their loss to the Denver Broncos, the discontent is being felt. Moreover, Stefon's brother, Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, also chimed in.

The cornerback recently said on social media that Allen wasn't good until Stefon got there, and Stefon needs to get out of Buffalo.

Rob Gronkowski was a guest on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams when he said that he doesn't understand what Diggs' problem is in Buffalo.

Gronk said:

“It doesn't make sense. Stefon Diggs, you're paid. You got an unbelievable contract. What's the worries? You're main receiver. It's not like your stats are going to be better with another team. I don't know what the problem is with Stefon Diggs. I don't know why his brother's tweeting that."

"I think there's some serious beef behind it. Just suck it up. Why cause these problems? Josh Allen's a great quarterback. I don't get it.”

What's next for Stefon Diggs?

Unfortunately, right now, there is nothing that Diggs can do about his situation if he is unhappy. The trade deadline has gone and he now has to finish the year with the Bills.

The season can still be salvaged, but as for what happens after this season, that is a big question mark.

If things continue to so south this season and the Bills miss the playoffs, perhaps Diggs might seek a move elsewhere.

For teams looking to get Diggs next season, he has a base salary of $18.5 million and a cap hit of $27.8 million, per spotrac.com. So it will be an expensive effort to get him out of Buffalo.

But with Trevon's social media posts and the Bills' season seemingly going down the drain, it might not be the last time we hear about Diggs' drama in Buffalo.