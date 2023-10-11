Are the Dallas Cowboys legit contenders to make a Super Bowl run? Through their first five games of the 2023-2024 NFL regular season, the Cowboys have a winning record of 3-2. Before the season began, many viewed Dallas as one of the few NFC teams with a chance of making the Super Bowl.

After a tumultuous 42-10 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night, many have changed their opinions about the team. Among those is former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, who thinks Dallas are pretenders.

Making an appearance on "Up & Adams," Gronk gave his take on why he believes the franchise has tricked many into thinking they are contenders. He explained how they dominated three losing teams, which made them look like they were the real deal:

"I'm on Deebo's side, they definitely don't want to see the San Francisco 49ers again. Dallas Cowboys aren't for real, they kind of tricked us this year. And they had three blow-out wins already, but when you look back at it, their defense dominated three teams that have absolutely no offense right now, New York Giants, New York Jets, and New England Patriots.

"That's why they have tricked us, because those teams don't even have offense, the Cowboys strive versus them and then they play good teams, they get absolutely blown out."

The Dallas Cowboys' path to the playoffs won't get any easier

The Dallas Cowboys' path to the playoffs won't be any easier as the season goes on. As Rob Gronkowski mentioned, their three dominant wins have been against the New York Jets (2-3), New England Patriots (1-4), and New York Giants (1-4).

They lost 28-16 to the Arizona Cardinals (1-4) and got hammered 42-10 by the San Francisco 49ers.

Looking at their remaining schedule, they have five divisional games left, which include two against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). Some other tough teams that the Cowboys have to face this season include the Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, and Buffalo Bills.

The Cowboys will be tested throughout the season, and their ability to handle adversity is being questioned. While it is probably too early to give up on them, they have to make a statement against some of the NFL's strongest teams. Their ability to do so will be integral to not just changing the narrative around the team, but also making a postseason push.