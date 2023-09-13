Rob Gronkowski threatens to cut Tom Brady off if he joins Jets to replace Aaron Rodgers

In the wake of the Aaron Rodgers injury, many began speculating as to what the New York Jets could do. With Rodgers now confirmed to be out for the season, a once mighty Super Bowl contender is now lost without direction. Naturally, Tom Brady is the first name that popped up.

He's been linked in a return to every single team that could use him, from the New England Patriots to the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the Jets are rumored. They've reportedly declined to reach out to him, but it was an idea tossed around.

Former Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and longtime friend of Brady Rob Gronkowski shot that idea down. The thought of seeing Brady in green disgusted him on the Up & Adams show.

Gronkowski didn't hold back his thoughts on a potential Brady-Jets combination:

"Yucky, poop green. It looks like poop right there. I don't think I could talk to Tom Brady anymore if he goes to the Jets. Oh, no, no, no, no. That's not happening. Not the Jets. I mean, I've played for Patriots for nine years and we just dislike the Jets, that's going to be engraved in me for life. I don't hate the Jets. We just we just don't like them."

The Jets and Patriots are rivals, so seeing a longtime Patriots icon (one likely to go into the Hall of Fame wearing his #12 Patriots uniform) in the rival green would be a shock. It's one that would shake Rob Gronkowski to his core.

New York Jets unlikely to pursue big name to replace Aaron Rodgers

After the Aaron Rodgers injury, the agent for Colin Kaepernick reached out. They declined his services and have declined reaching out to Tom Brady in this situation.

Aaron Rodgers is done for the season

They're rolling with Zach Wilson and looking at depth options in the meantime. Don't expect a big trade or some veteran free agent to come riding in. If anything, a small trade for a current backup will take place, but even that is no guarantee.