Rob Gronkowski turns ultimate hype man for GF Camille Kostek while celebrating her Ocean Drive Magazine cover feat

Rob Gronkowski cheered for his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, after she was featured on the cover page of Ocean Drive. The retired NFL star posed with his partner’s poster and shared a story on his Instagram account on Friday.Gronkowski accompanied the Sports Illustrated model for the launch party of the magazine and shared a story of Brad Butler, sports and entertainment agent, on his Instagram account. Gronkowski held his girlfriend's poster in the snap and shared it without any caption.Rob Gronkowski's IG story @gronkKostek stunned on the cover stage in a glamorous black dress. She shot at 18501 Collins Ave, SK2301, in Sunny Isles Beach.The couple has been strong supporters of one another, and earlier this year, in June, they were featured in an advertisement together. Kostek launched a collaboration with La Porte Swim and shot for it with the NFL star. She offered a glimpse of their shooting on Instagram on June 14.&quot;camille kostek collection x @laporteswim is OUT NOW !!!&quot; she wrote.Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek/@camillekostekKostek stunned in a white bikini, and in another outfit, she opted to wear a C.J. Parker Baywatch-inspired red high-hip suit.Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, celebrates Ocean Drive cover feature with heartfelt gratitude postEarlier this week, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared a few more pictures from her shoot for Ocean Drive magazine on Instagram. She posted several photos of herself with a heartfelt caption in which she expressed her gratitude to the people.&quot;It’s an honor to grace your cover for a second time @oceandrivemag 🩵 @paigepulichino thank you for beautifully executing my message for this cover story and @diegoarmandome for capturing these timeless images. @charlierincs the styling was iconic and @keshiatabaran and @maddyalluremakeup your glam was perfection 🫶🏼 I love getting to work with creatives to bring a vision to life and I’m excited to celebrate this October cover with everyone in Miami this week,&quot; Kostek wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKostek shared most of her snaps in a black outfit, but in one of the pictures, she stunned in white.Rob Gronkowski and Kostek have been together for over a decade now. They met at a charity event in 2013 and soon started dating each other. The couple, however, kept it a secret initially and first confirmed their relationship in 2015.